Rockstar owner continues to imply GTA 6 is out by March 2025 while saying nothing about it

Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive seems to really want everyone to understand that GTA 6 is coming out next year, but the company is equally reticent to actually say that out loud.

Take-Two has previously said that it expects to achieve over $8 billion in net bookings for the 2025 fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025. That's up from projections of $5 billion for the 2024 fiscal year we're currently in. That extra $3 billion is a massive jump in expectations that many - from armchair game industry analysts to actual financial experts - believe can only be accounted for with the launch of a game as massive as GTA 6.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has been more than coy about these numbers representing the launch of GTA 6 in the past, and he's taking the same tone in the wake of today's new financial results report. "We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance," Zelnick tells GamesBeat.

Asked if he could provide any more details about those expectations, Zelnick said "Sorry, what kind of detail are you looking for?"

The interviewer responded "I guess the kind of details that you don’t like to share. Why are you confident that will be such a good year?"

Zelnick simply said "Our prior release schedule."

Folks, I don't want to put words in the mouth of a millionaire gaming CEO who definitely has a more rigid exercise routine than me, but that sure sounds like somebody trying very hard not to say that GTA 6 is coming out by March 31, 2025.

Development on GTA 6 - or whatever it ends up actually being called - was officially confirmed last year, a few months before a massive leak revealed numerous videos of an early version of the game in action. Whatever form the final game ends up taking, it seems likely we can expect it to land sometime within the next 20 or so months.

