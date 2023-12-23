GTA 6 theorists reckon they know when the second trailer is due based on artwork, bullet holes, and braille

Internet detectives have arguably looked a little too deeply into Grand Theft Auto 6’s artwork to create theories based on bullet holes and braille.

GTA 6’s trailer broke records when it debuted earlier this December, but while the hype is at an all-time high, our next glimpse of the crime-ridden open world is probably months away since it’s targeting a 2025 release. In the absence of more official information, fans have turned to the game’s artwork which has protagonists Lucia and Jason posing in front of a worn car.

Eagle-eyed snoopers recently zoomed into the car’s bullet wounds and are speculating that the holes are teasing another trailer. The pattern supposedly translates to “1, 9, more” in braille - and some are taking this to mean that the second trailer is due next September. (One more trailer on the ninth month.)

GTA 6 hopefuls already resorted to the “hair analysis” part of the hype cycle, but who can blame fans for wildly speculating when Rockstar Games often fuels such antics? Rockstar previously teased the first trailer’s date on a seemingly dull t-shirt added to GTA Online, which had a string of confusing numbers and an ominous message, meaning that, yes, sometimes these unbelievable fan theories are right on the money.

Maybe lightning will strike twice and the GTA 6 trailer theorists will have another hypothesis come true. But we can only wait until next September to find out… or until Rockstar releases a trailer sometime before.

