Two weeks since the GTA 6 trailer, the community has reached the 'hair analysis' stage of scouring every last frame

It's been just over two weeks since the GTA 6 trailer dropped, and the community has now reached the 'hair analysis' part of the hype cycle.

Now that we're living in a post-GTA 6 trailer world, and the biggest questions have already been asked like will GTA 6 return to Vice City ? And what does Tom Petty's song in the GTA 6 trailer tell us about Rockstar's new game ? The GTA community has moved onto the upcoming game's finer details, like its characters' hair. The trailer may have been less than two minutes long but it gave fans plenty of different types of hair to analyze and it's got them even more excited for the upcoming game.

You don't have to scroll too far down the GTA 6 subreddit to find people discussing the Rockstar game's hair - like in the post below. Several people in the community have pointed out that the bikini-clad woman in the trailer must have "the best physics in the history of video games" due to how shiny it looks, but more importantly, how it seems to effortlessly fall on and off of the shoulders of the character as she turns.

Other fans have pointed out that the characters in GTA 6 also have extremely detailed body hair, as demonstrated by our currently unnamed male protagonist. In two shots of the trailer, it appears the character has individual hair strands on his chest and arms instead of just hair texture, making him look even more lifelike.

At first, I thought this might be due to the trailer being mainly made up of cinematics, but as we've already discovered, the GTA 6 trailer wasn't just cinematics and it'll likely really "look like this," according to a former Rockstar developer.

Elsewhere in the Subreddit, one fan has questioned whether GTA 6 will have dynamic or freely moving hair physics, using Rise of the Tomb Raider's Lara Croft as an example. Many fans are convinced that the new Grand Theft Auto is guaranteed to have this kind of advanced hair physics due to the shiny new game likely having a big budget. Although the trailer does give that impression, it's too early to tell for sure.