GTA 6's trailer date was teased months ago in a cryptic GTA Online t-shirt

It turns out a GTA Online t-shirt earlier this year was teasing GTA 6's reveal date after all.

Back in June, Rockstar debuted a single gray t-shirt in GTA Online that had fans spinning up theories surrounding GTA 6. The shirt was covered in numbers and symbols, with text reading "one day will reveal all," and in actual fact, theories about the t-shirt pointing to GTA 6's reveal at the time were on the money.

GTA 6's debut trailer is set to premiere tomorrow on December 5 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m ET/2 p.m. GMT. The t-shirt featured a string of numbers reading '12523,' which if you split up in order of the first two numbers, the middle number, and the latter two numbers, corresponds to the exact trailer release date of December 5.

Looks like @RockstarGames secretly teased GTA 6's big trailer reveal a few months ago with the "ONEDAYWILLREVEALALL" t-shirt in GTA Online.It featured a bunch of numbers on it but as one GTA Forums user noted back in October, there was a notable number sequence of "12523" on it pic.twitter.com/s3YvSeLw8TDecember 3, 2023 See more

The numbers '09' even follow the first string of numbers, which is the East Coast time that the GTA 6 trailer will air. It feels like fan theories barely ever pay off these days, but in this case theorizing about a GTA 6 teaser from a t-shirt was odd spot on.

Another tweet even points out that the string of numbers following the '09' is '040125,' which could well point to a April 1 release date for GTA 6. Obviously, this also just happens to be April Fool's day, so we would recommend taking this with a pinch of salt, but we would've said exactly the same for the t-shirt theorizing months ago.

The GTA 6 community thinks the trailer will keep it satisfied until next year, which is some pretty bold thinking.