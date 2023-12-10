The wildest GTA 6 trailer fan theories so far

The GTA 6 trailer landed to a chorus of excitement, and while it clocks in at just 91 seconds, it offers up plenty of food for thought about the direction of the next adventure. Set to take us back to Vice City across the state of Leonida, we've officially been introduced to the first female protagonist Lucia, alongside a male character who's believed to be called Jason. One of the great joys of a big game reveal for something as highly anticipated as GTA 6 are the inevitable discussions and debates that begin to swirl around any and all details showcased in a trailer. And since it dropped 15 hours early, fans everywhere have been digging into the footage to pick apart and closely examine it bit by bit for any clues on plot points in the story, possible missions, and more.

There was no shortage of interesting theories already out there – especially in the aftermath of the great GTA 6 leak of 2022 – but the trailer has given rise to even more. With some more convincing than others, these are some of the hotly debated topics and wildest theories surrounding the GTA 6 trailer right now.

Rising to the top

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

During the trailer, we see a woman standing by a pool and doing a pose. Aside from showing off some seriously realistic-looking hair physics, fans immediately pointed out the woman actually appears to be Lucia. While she's donning sunglasses and has blond highlights that sets her apart from the Lucia we see earlier in the trailer, many have honed in her beauty marks as proof that it is, in fact, her, with theories now popping up about what this could mean in terms of the story of GTA 6. Some fans reckon it could very well be a covert mission of sorts, where we'll go undercover at a glitzy pool party, while others think it could be hinting at Lucia's rise up to the top from doing crimes to living the high life in the city.

The latter idea is feasible, especially since, as many have noted , the trailer makes more sense when you watch it in reverse – seeing Lucia's rise and eventual fall in police custody at the beginning of the footage.

Three little birdies told me

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Before the trailer actually landed, the teaser art announcing its long-awaited reveal already had fans theorizing. What mainly caught everyone's attention was three birds silhouetted against the purple-hued sunset. Of course, the color of the teaser also had thoughts racing about Vice City at the time, but the bird theory had some speculating if it was significant – hinting possibly at three protagonists a la GTA 5, or perhaps a song that might be featured.

Once the trailer dropped and introduced us to Lucia and a male character who's prominently featured, rumors – that of course should be taken with a big pinch of salt – began once again flying around alleging that Lucia may have a child that will factor into the story. If we are set to play as two characters – Lucia and the male lead believed to be Jason – then perhaps there's still some significance in the number 3. What if it's there kid? Yes, we may be reading into this far too much, but isn't that the fun of it all?

Tagged

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Official artwork for GTA 6 accompanies the trailer, which shows Lucia and the male protagonist by a car. What fans have quickly noticed, though, is the fact that Lucia is shown wearing an ankle tag that law enforcement uses to monitor your location . Thoughts have turned to what implications that might have when it comes to how we'll be able to explore the open-world of Leonida and Vice City.

Many reckon it might feed into our sense of progression, with the tag perhaps locking off certain areas in the beginning that we'll have to work towards as we make our way through the story. Another idea is that it could increase the likelihood of getting a high star rating in different locations depending on our proximity. Whether it's actually a feature that will play into the experience remains to be seen, but it's certainly an interesting idea.

Ties to Nico Bellic?

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Lucia took center stage in the trailer with the male protagonist we're still waiting to be officially referred to by Rockstar. Believed to be called Jason thanks to leaks, he can be seen throughout the footage and just like everything and everyone else, fans have been honing in to see what can be learned about him. In fact, GamesRadar+'s very own Leon Hurley noted that Jason does appear to share some resemblance to Nico Bellic from GTA 4. Honestly, I can see it, and it would certainly be a neat connection. Since so much remains a mystery about the character, nothing is off the table, after all.

"Love is a long road"

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

In the lead up to the trailer's reveal, there were already thoughts about what song might score the reveal. After all, there have been many tracks featured that have helped to make some of the most iconic GTA trailers over the years more memorable . So, when GTA 6's first trailer landed, all ears were on the Tom Petty song Love is a Long Road .

Many have taken note of the lyrics, with theories cropping up about what it might suggest when it comes to the story and the relationship between Lucia and the man featured. It's certainly a fitting song for the Bonnie and Clyde vibes the pair appear to give off, but it could also have other implications. Given the lyrics, you could assume they're coming from the male's characters perspective as he falls for Lucia.

One line in particular, has also sparked some interesting ideas: "She tried to make my world what she thought it should be". One fan , for example, believes that the male character may be hiding something, perhaps acting as an undercover cop, and the lyrics hint at the fact that he then falls for Lucia when he gets swept up in their partnership. The song is a very deliberate choice, and it certainly seems to be a very fitting one.

All about the nature

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

With real-life parodies – including the infamous Florida Joker – the trailer was packed full of references and homages to real-world antics in the location. But with many scenes depicting a more rural world outside of Vice City, there's already been a lot of discussion surrounding the size of the GTA 6 map, and how it will extend beyond the neon-tinted streets into the state of Leonida . We see a lot of natural wildlife throughout, including a scene that shows someone riding an airboat, which might point towards us being about to venture out to the Everglades .

