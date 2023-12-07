The Bonnie and Clyde dynamic of GTA 6's lead characters could pave the way for the series' most unique high-stakes story yet

The GTA 6 trailer was packed full of interesting details, but there was one particular highlight that I can't stop thinking about. We're introduced to Lucia, GTA 6 's female lead, and as if that very fact wasn't exciting enough in isolation, we also see her team up with an unnamed male character who she appears to be very close to. "The only way we're gonna get through this is by sticking together. Being a team", Lucia says as we see the pair seemingly on the run in a car with a wad full of cash, and later robbing a convenience store. Shortly after, they speak of trust as they lie cuddled up in a hotel room.

Rumors of dual protagonists in Rockstar's upcoming open-world adventure have been circulating for some time, and while the trailer hasn't confirmed this idea outright, my mind's already running a-mile-a-minute about the idea of switching between two characters who share a deep connection as partners-in-crime, and possibly something even more. So much of the little we've seen so far is giving Bonnie and Clyde vibes, and it could make for one unique dynamic both in narrative terms, and how we might engage with the world.

Ride or die

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Happy Grand Theft Advent! (Image credit: Rockstar Games) With the GTA 6 trailer now confirmed for December 5, we're celebrating all things Grand Theft Auto this festive season. Welcome to Grand Theft Advent – a month-long celebration of Rockstar's enduring crime sim series. Be sure to check in on our GTA 6 coverage hub for more every day throughout December.

Our first official look at the next GTA game certainly wasn't short on details to unpack – you only need to look at our GTA 6 trailer breakdown to see how many notable details it showcased – but nothing made a bigger impression on me than the character of Lucia and the partner-in-crime dynamic between her and the prominently featured male character.

We're still waiting to find out what his official name is (last year's leaks suggest Jason), but we see the both of them working closely together as they get swept up in various dangerous scenarios. With one intimate scene in particular, we get the impression that their relationship is one that's romantically-leaning, which would surely up the stakes of the story if we have someone to care for.

If we are going to play as two different characters, having Lucia and a romantically involved companion would certainly introduce a new, unique dynamic to the GTA experience. Whereas GTA 5 had us switching between three different characters who are all in different points of their lives in Los Santos, there's undoubtedly an appeal to swapping between two protagonists that share a deep connection and rely on each other in a world of crime and chaos.

As Lucia speaks of the importance of trust as the trailer winds down, their partnership really does give me "us against the world" vibes, which is very Bonnie and Clyde-esque – I can easily see how the real-world criminal couple could have served as inspiration for the dynamic between Lucia and the mystery man. I've always been a fan of companions in games, but GTA 6 could very well spin that idea in a new way by letting you switch between them to experience both sides of their partnership and their own perspectives on the relationship they share.

When you're thrust into a world of danger and uncertainty, having someone you can put your trust in and rely on to have your back is surely vital in a place like Vice City. I'm already looking forward to seeing where Lucia's story will take us, and whether we'll be filling the shoes of her partner-in-crime along the way, too. Regardless, their relationship – whatever shape that may take – is sure to bring something unique to the experience that I can't wait to explore.