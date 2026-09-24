Where to find all the infusion drugs in Silent Hill Townfall

Trying to find the infusion drugs in Silent Hill Townfall can be a bit of an ordeal, as the Tensobromide, Hydroxalene, and Dextracyclate are scattered through a lengthy, stealth heavy section where you can't fight back. Because you don't know where to look, it involves poking into every corner to find what you need, with danger at every turn. Fortunately I've done it all already, and have the maps and routes you need to find all the drugs as quickly as possible and minimize the risks involved.
These are eventually found throughout the entire St Amelia medical center, requiring that you explore almost all of it to find everything you need. There are copious enemies to avoid and numerous drugs you can find, as well as a range of doses, meaning finding the three you actually need can be a laborious process.
Finding all three of the infusion drugs you need in Townfall means sifting through plenty of the wrong drugs you can also find, while avoiding several enemies, to get what you need. Without any idea where to look this can be a long, dangerous search. However, having done it myself, I can point you directly to the location you need, starting with the floor you initially gain access to once the doors open:
You start in the Surgery room marked 'Patient', where you dealt with all the vital signs and X-Rays, and the first drug you can find is 11mg Tensobromide in the pharmacy store directly to your left as you come out the surgery.
Technically the Hydroxalene is in the Records Room on the other side of the floor but that's locked. The code is 2605, which you can try now to get the Hydroxalene, but you'll need to head upstairs anyway to find the Dextracyclate. So, once you have the Tensobromide, take the stairs to the next floor.
When you head up the stairs you'll see a reception desk on your left. There's a computer there with a 'Dailies - Infusion Status' email you can read, which will mark all the drugs that have been given out on to the map. That tells you places you can look, but that's for everything, not just the two you need at this point - all the circles with a cross through on the maps here are incorrect drug locations I've already checked.
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At this point head to bay 6 to find the Dextracyclate, and then across to the office where you'll find the Record Room code, 2605, pinned to a noticeboard. Now you can head back down the stairs to get the Hydroxalene, if you haven't already.
Once you have all the drugs, it's time to dose the patient...
How to set the drug dosage in Silent Hill Townfall
Once you have all the drugs, you'll need to head back to the surgery and place them in the infusion pumps around the bed, as shown above. It doesn't matter which ones you place them in, as the the important thing is getting the infusion rate right.
To do that you need to check the Medication Dosage Table on the laptop, which will give you this chart:
Using this you can match the drug names and dosages to get the flow rates, using the patient weight of 88Kg, which is written on the whiteboard. That gets you this:
3mg Hydroxalene - 7
11mg Tensobromide - 8
2.5mg Dextracyclate - 15
Now place the drugs in the machines, set the rate to the appropriate number, and then press the Ready Pump button. When all three are ready to go, you'll then need turn on all three pumps using the small white machine on the tray by the noticeboard.
If it's all done correctly, you'll stabilize the patient and then have to head to the basement to get an intubation kit. Fortunately, this a much easier job and just involves sneaking past a single enemy using a radio to distract them, to reach the storage room at the end of the corridor.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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