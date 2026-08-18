Former PlayStation boss says it's "really funny" turn-based JRPGs are so in-demand after he advised Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs not to use the term

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"A lot of developers are now pitching new turn-based JRPG-like games to publishers"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 close-up of green eyes
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Turn-based JRPGs never went anywhere, but with games like Baldur's Gate 3, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 scooping up GOTY awards like XP in a dungeon, their staying power has perhaps never been more clear. That wasn't the case just a few years ago, when former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida advised Sandfall Interactive to avoid describing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, now among the most awarded games of all time, as a turn-based JRPG for fear that it "might lost the interest of many consumers." These days, Yoshida finds the irony of that advice in hindsight amusing.

"I advised them that if they described the game as a turn-based JRPG, they might lose the interest of many consumers," Yoshida tells GamerBraves. "I suggested that they come up with a new name for the combat system."

Without wading into the interminable debate around what makes a JRPG a JRPG, I'll just say objectively that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn't strictly a JRPG because Sandfall is a French developer, but it largely fits the bill from a gameplay perspective despite a unique combat system labeled "reactive" turn-based, apparently based on Yoshida's suggestion.

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Nowadays, "A lot of developers are now pitching new turn-based JRPG-like games to publishers. So, it's really funny," he says.

Somewhat ironically, there actually isn't a single turn-based RPG having released or about to release in 2026 that's really defining the zeitgeist in the way Clair Obscur or Baldur's Gate 3 did during their respective release years, but with Larian's new Divinity confirmed to be a turn-based RPG and Persona 6 on the horizon, that's bound to change eventually.

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Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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