"One of the final secrets of the PS2 has been broken wide open": Modder who spent 4 years trying to defeat the PlayStation 2 security chip has finally done it

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The PS2 has kept this secret for 26 years

Close up of original PS2 switched on with green reset and blue eject button lights illuminated.
(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

It's taken 26 years, but modders have finally defeated the PS2 security chip. The MechaCon chip, which controls the console's disc drive and governs the system's anti-piracy measures, has now been dumped, opening up a world of new possibilities for modding and homebrew on the platform.

"After 4 years of effort, I'm happy to announce that one of the final secrets of the PS2 has been broken wide open! It's been a long process of decapping, optical dumping, and now at last a software solution," explains developer DiscoStarslayer in a Bluesky post, as spotted by our friends at Tom's Hardware.

This wasn't a solo effort by DiscoStarslayer, who specifically credits another modder named Libby with finding the exploit. But they describe this one as a "personal white whale" in another social media post.

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After 4 years of effort, I'm happy to announce that one of the final secrets of the PS2 has been broken wide open! It's been a long process of decapping, optical dumping, and now at last a software solution. Thank you @libby.bsky.social for finding the exploit from our dirty optical dumps!

— @disco.camp (@disco.camp.bsky.social) 2026-09-16T21:36:38.529Z

This all means that the contents of the MechaCon chip have now been preserved, allowing other devs to study its contents and use the knowledge to further improve future hacks and emulation. The more information modders can squeeze out of the original hardware, the more resources other devs will have to make their work even better.

Perhaps the most exciting possibility is that we'll finally get a proper optical drive emulator, or ODE, for the PS2. Many other disc-based consoles now have ODE mods, which replace the original disc drive with an alternative that's more durable and can be loaded with numerous games. There are already plenty of other mods and devices that let you play games without a disc on a PS2, but in the wild and wooly world of console modding, more options are always a good thing.

These are the best PS2 games of all time.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

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