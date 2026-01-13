Larian says Divinity won't have AI-generated penises: "I can guarantee that all the genitals in the game be manually crafted with love"

AI may very well be an existential threat to humanity, but at least we no longer have to worry about its most harrowing implication: Larian has confirmed Divinity won't have any AI-generated genitals.

Before I reveal the deeply silly tweet at the heart of this story, it's worth noting that Larian has and continues to face genuinely serious questions over its use of AI in its next big project. Despite initially admitting to using generative AI to help develop concept art and placeholder text, Larian's Swen Vincke recently backpedaled that and said in clear terms that "we've decided to refrain from using genAI tools during concept art development." He did clarify, however, that generative AI will still be used to "improve the speed with which we can try things out."

With that out of the way, we can talk about this stupid, stupid tweet exchange between Larian's technical animation director Ricardo Ayasta and a fan going by Lulululululu (let's just go with Lulu) on Twitter. During a recent AMA held by Larian's official Twitter account, ol' Lulu predicted that the game's "lizards will probably use AI generated dicks." Apparently, that was a line too far for Ayasta, who stepped in to clarify, crucially, and said "I can guarantee that all the genitals in the game be manually crafted with love."