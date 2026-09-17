The new Resident Evil movie is now out in theaters, and it's been a huge hit with critics. Being hailed as the best video game movie of all time in our own Resident Evil movie review, Zach Cregger's unique take on the franchise has been impressing audiences. Shifting the story away from a direct adaptation of the franchise, he instead tells a new story set adjacent to the games. But do you need to stick around until the credits?
As is the trend nowadays with franchise movies, there is often a little post-credits sting hiding at the end. Made popular with superhero movies, you never know when the film you're watching is going to tag something on to tease another chapter. So if you're heading to the theater to watch the Resident Evil movie, we've got you covered.
Below, we get into a spoiler-free discussion about whether there's a Resident Evil post-credits scene before breaking down a bit of what happens in the Resident Evil movie ending.
Does the Resident Evil movie have a post-credits scene?
No, there is no post-credits scene at the end of the Resident Evil movie. This means that you're safe to head home before the full credits roll and you won't miss out on anything.
Director Zach Cregger hasn't addressed this decision yet, but it likely stems from the fact that his take on Resident Evil is a standalone story. Instead of being adapted directly from the games, the movie tells an original story following a medical courier named Bryan who ends up on the shift from hell.
However, just because there is no post-credits scene doesn't mean there won't be a sequel. Speaking to The Playlist, Cregger has admitted he's open to more.
"I can’t help thinking about other places this story could go. I’ve got ideas, but this movie hasn’t even come out yet. Let’s see what happens," he told the publication, before adding: "I want to talk about the ending of this movie so badly, because there is a big aspect of it that’s worth discussing." So let's get into that below...
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What happens at the end of Resident Evil? *SPOILERS*
After enduring a pretty horrifying journey en route to Racoon City General, Bryan finally arrives at the hospital with the sample intact. He makes his way up to the 28th floor to the Umbrella Corporation's lab, where they immediately start working on the cure ahead of the National Guard's arrival.
However, the infection from Bryan's bite has now spread, and he begins to transform into a B.O.W. He starts killing the lab technicians, absorbing them into his body and mutating into a terrifying monster that looks a bit like Nyx from Resident Evil Outbreak: File #2...
Bryan is still desperate to get the cure, but during a fight with the last remaining lab technician, he doesn't manage to. Instead, during a confrontation on the hospital's sky bridge, he kills them as the needle drops down to the ground. The National Guard then surrounds the mutated Bryan in helicopters before the credits roll.
Could this be the basis for what Cregger would be planning with future movies? There's certainly a lot of ground to cover in this franchise if he wants to, and based on how well the new movie does at the box office. Let's wait and see.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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