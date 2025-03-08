Former Xbox boss says GTA: San Andreas and its infamously NSFW Hot Coffee minigame "signified a maturing of the industry" and put games "on par with movies and music"

News
By
published

It was mature all right

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Former Xbox boss Peter Moore sees 2004's GTA: San Andreas, and specifically its sexually explicit Hot Coffee minigame, as a turning point in the video game industry that put it in league with the film and music industries.

In case you're wondering what the heck I'm talking about and if you missed out on the uncut version of San Andreas, no, Hot Coffee is the colloquial phrase for a minigame that was cut from San Andreas before launch and eventually leaked by a modder.

There's a whole fascinating backstory behind Hot Coffee, but the gist of it is: At the time, Rockstar founder and president Sam Houser, who's still with the company today, wanted to really emphasize the GTA series' reputation for controversy, and from that desire spawned a minigame that allowed protagonist Carl "CJ" Johnson to have interactive sex with his in-game girlfriend. However, at risk of losing the game's ESRB rating, the developers were forced to rein in the more NSFW elements of the game, including Hot Coffee, but instead of fully removing it from the game they just made it inaccessible, which of course made it ripe for leaking.

Appearing on Danny Peña's Gamertag Radio podcast (timestamped here), Moore reflected on his time at Xbox, which encompassed the launch of GTA: San Andreas on Xbox in 2005, and said both the game and Hot Coffee helped the whole industry prove its legitimacy on the world stage.

"Getting that franchise on the platform, again for those who don't know it was a PlayStation exclusive for many years, and you could see how that franchise in particular – and look at it now – was starting to drive a more mature consumer," said Moore. "It was starting to take full advantage of obviously the graphical power of the high definition of Xbox 360. And I think it was the stickiness of GTA, it said to gamers, 'We see you as mature adults. This is no longer content that you will pass through in a phase and get on to more mature things.' GTA, as controversial as it obviously was at times, if anybody remembers Hot [Coffee], I think it signified a maturing of the industry, no pun intended, and put us on par with movies and music."

Even if I'm judging purely by my parents still thinking I only write about "Nintendo" and "Pokemon," there are large swaths of society that still think gaming is mostly for kids, but it sure isn't for a lack of trying on Moore's part.

"During that period, or a little bit before that period, we were fighting for respect, we were the root of all evil in society, 'we' being gaming. I spoke in Senate hearings in Washington DC on behalf of the gaming industry to make sure people understood this isn't some polluting of young boys' minds, this is a legitimate entertainment medium that is interactive in nature and was about to be taking full advantage of the internet in ways even movies and music weren't."

A GTA streamer is trying to beat every single 3D entry without dying, and in 33 hours he's made it as far as San Andreas but keeps getting caught in Vice City purgatory.

See more Games News
CATEGORIES
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
GTA Vice City
Former GTA dev weighs in on Rockstar's attempt to silence Vice City mod that ports the whole game to GTA 4: "This is what companies are supposed to do"
GTA 5
GTA dev says "day zero" patch mentality is bad news for everyone: "encourages poor development and management practices, and it's a worse customer experience too"
GTA 3
GTA 3 dev thought riding the train was "boring," which led to the creation of the series' cinematic camera: "The team found it surprisingly entertaining"
A player holding a gun in GTA Liberty City Stories
GTA 6 could learn a weird thing or two from Rockstar's most unloved PSP game
GTA 4
A month after the GTA 5 mod recreating GTA 4 was shut down, its modders are now "uncertain if this takedown request is genuine"
Players in GTA Online running businesses and playing missions
It sounds like GTA Online could have a life after GTA 6 – but after 400 hours in Los Santos, I'm ready to say goodbye
Latest in Grand Theft Auto
Former Xbox boss says GTA: San Andreas and its infamously NSFW Hot Coffee minigame "signified a maturing of the industry" and put games "on par with movies and music"
Grand Theft Auto 3
A GTA streamer is trying to beat every single 3D entry without dying, and in 33 hours he's made it as far as San Andreas but keeps getting caught in Vice City purgatory
Lester sitting at a computer in some artwork for GTA Online
Some GTA 5 players can't bring their characters to the new PC upgrade, and the open-world game's mixed Steam reviews are hammering FPS caps and a lack of text chat
John Cena stares evilly while embracing Cody Rhodes
"We got heel Cena before GTA 6": Even John Cena himself is comparing the 20-year wait for his WWE heel turn to the 12-year wait for the next Grand Theft Auto
Players in GTA Online running businesses and playing missions
It sounds like GTA Online could have a life after GTA 6 – but after 400 hours in Los Santos, I'm ready to say goodbye
Vice City
Months after porting GTA 3 to Dreamcast, the same devs are repeating the trick with Vice City, and they already have rough progress to show
Latest in News
Former Xbox boss says GTA: San Andreas and its infamously NSFW Hot Coffee minigame "signified a maturing of the industry" and put games "on par with movies and music"
Suikoden
As Suikoden returns from the dead, Konami wants the cult JRPG classic to "become a huge title that can rival other AAA" games
King Kong wrestling a giant squid monster
The Monsterverse expands with Return to Skull Island, a comic tying into Netflix's King Kong-centric animated series
Balatro Joker card
"I was in super crunch mode": Balatro creator opens up on the toll the stress of indie development took on his "physical and mental health"
Diablo 4 season 8 boss
Diablo 4 season 8 is revamping the boss ladder system with new mechanics and bosses, including one of the best from Diablo 3
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
$320 million in the hole, the Russo brothers' new Netflix movie debuts to their worst Rotten Tomatoes score even though it's one of the most expensive films ever made
More about grand theft auto
Grand Theft Auto 3

A GTA streamer is trying to beat every single 3D entry without dying, and in 33 hours he's made it as far as San Andreas but keeps getting caught in Vice City purgatory
Lester sitting at a computer in some artwork for GTA Online

Some GTA 5 players can't bring their characters to the new PC upgrade, and the open-world game's mixed Steam reviews are hammering FPS caps and a lack of text chat
Zoe Saldaña in Avatar

James Cameron had "too many great ideas" for Avatar: The Way of Water, so the cut content became Avatar 3 which "will actually be a little bit longer" than its 3-hour predecessor
See more latest
Most Popular
Zoe Saldaña in Avatar
James Cameron had "too many great ideas" for Avatar: The Way of Water, so the cut content became Avatar 3 which "will actually be a little bit longer" than its 3-hour predecessor
Suikoden
As Suikoden returns from the dead, Konami wants the cult JRPG classic to "become a huge title that can rival other AAA" games
King Kong wrestling a giant squid monster
The Monsterverse expands with Return to Skull Island, a comic tying into Netflix's King Kong-centric animated series
Diablo 4 season 8 boss
Diablo 4 season 8 is revamping the boss ladder system with new mechanics and bosses, including one of the best from Diablo 3
Balatro Joker card
"I was in super crunch mode": Balatro creator opens up on the toll the stress of indie development took on his "physical and mental health"
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
$320 million in the hole, the Russo brothers' new Netflix movie debuts to their worst Rotten Tomatoes score even though it's one of the most expensive films ever made
Killing Floor 3 screenshot showing a siren enemy looking directly out
Co-op zombie FPS Killing Floor 3 delayed to "later in 2025" 3 weeks before it was supposed to release following disastrous beta: "We missed the mark"
Close up on Emma Frost&#039;s face as she sits on a throne on the cover of Emma Frost: White Queen #1
"Bow down to the White Queen" as Emma Frost gets her own X-Men solo comic that flashes back to her time as a villain
Nintendo Switch 2 USB-C port next to headphone jack
New Nintendo Switch 2 filing answers my prayers: both USB-C ports can charge, and NFC support suggests those 223 Amiibo are about to have new friends
Earthblade trailer screenshot
Celeste composer releases soundtrack from canceled Metroidvania game Earthblade, and it's a tearjerker mash-up of classic anime soundtracks and synth: "We'll never get a chance to tell that story in game form"