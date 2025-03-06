A GTA streamer is trying to beat every single 3D entry without dying, and in 33 hours he's made it as far as San Andreas but keeps getting caught in Vice City purgatory

Those 60 FPS mods could be a killer

Grand Theft Auto 3
The wait for GTA 6 is apparently driving people to some wild things, but few fandom efforts are wilder than streamer Gtamen's effort to beat every single 3D entry in the Grand Theft Auto series without suffering a single death. When he gets wasted, he starts back at GTA 3, and he's not skipping spin-offs like Liberty City Stories either.

Gtamen has been working at this challenge since February 18, and the early progress was smoother than you might expect. He managed a deathless run of GTA 3 by February 20, and over the course of 33 hours worth of streaming in the past two weeks he's managed to make it pretty deep into San Andreas. But that full reset rule is pretty brutal, and Vice City is proving a particularly tough game to make it through unscathed.

The early 3D GTA games are filled with what you might generously call "random nonsense," and Gtamen has now lost multiple runs to simply being in the wrong place when a car swerves down the street. Gtamen has mostly been trying to play the classic PC versions of these games with the default 30 FPS cap modded out, but that can cause some major physics issues - such as, for example, getting destroyed the instant a car simply brushes into you.

But still, the effort goes on, and there's probably some comfort to take in the fact that the early games here are, by most accounts, certainly the most punishing. This quest is certainly doable - after all, we've seen not just no death, but no hit runs of GTA 5 and GTA 3 in the past - but I can only imagine the white-knuckle tension of trying to lock down the perfect no death run through this many massive games in a row.

This is our definitive ranking of the best Rockstar games of all time.

