As Arc Raiders faces backlash for its AI voices, Dispatch leads call the tech "a production solution, not a creative one," saying it can only offer "something you've heard before"
By George Young published
He praises Dispatch's cast for "elevating the material in a way that you're just not going to get [with AI]"
Dispatch's creative director Nick Herman and executive producer Michael Choung have spoken out about the use of AI voices in games. The episodic superhero adventure game uses well-known actors to voice its characters, including Jeffrey Wright from Westworld and Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad.
Arc Raiders has come under fire for the use of AI voices via text-to-speech, though Embark Studios co-founder Stefan Strandberg justifies the decision saying, "