Most gamers aren't actually bothered by gen AI in games, says former Square Enix exec: "Many studios I know" are relying on it, and art or voices like Arc Raiders' are "the tip of the spear"

News
By published

"Activision isn't shying away from AI, neither is ARC Raiders," reckons Jacob Navok

Arc Raiders
(Image credit: Embark)

Championing, or certainly at least defending, the rise of generative AI use in game development, former Square Enix business director Jacob Navok argues younger generations of gamers don't share many concerns around the technology, reckons most gamers "do not care" in general, and insists he personally knows multiple studios using gen AI even from the "concept phase."

Navok discussed gen AI in games in a Twitter post weighing in on discussion of Arc Raiders, which is famously – infamously, even – stuffed with AI voices. "I should add that in-game art and voices are merely the tip of the spear," Navok says, "and many more are using Claude for code."

The thrust of Navok's argument is that, "For all the anti-AI sentiment we're seeing in various articles, it appears consumers generally do not care." This claim is firmly couched in Arc Raiders, which has sold millions of copies throughout an explosive launch despite developer Embark Studios – which undeniably has the resources to hire real voice actors – making highly visible use of gen AI.

arc raiders fireball burners

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Gen AI has proven divisive among the people who make and play games. On the pro-AI side, just today the CEO of Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead argued "there's a middle ground" on gen AI, supporting Arc Raiders and insisting the tech "actually makes gaming better."