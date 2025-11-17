Most gamers aren't actually bothered by gen AI in games, says former Square Enix exec: "Many studios I know" are relying on it, and art or voices like Arc Raiders' are "the tip of the spear"

Championing, or certainly at least defending, the rise of generative AI use in game development, former Square Enix business director Jacob Navok argues younger generations of gamers don't share many concerns around the technology, reckons most gamers "do not care" in general, and insists he personally knows multiple studios using gen AI even from the "concept phase."

Navok discussed gen AI in games in a Twitter post weighing in on discussion of Arc Raiders, which is famously – infamously, even – stuffed with AI voices. "I should add that in-game art and voices are merely the tip of the spear," Navok says, "and many more are using Claude for code."

The thrust of Navok's argument is that, "For all the anti-AI sentiment we're seeing in various articles, it appears consumers generally do not care." This claim is firmly couched in Arc Raiders, which has sold millions of copies throughout an explosive launch despite developer Embark Studios – which undeniably has the resources to hire real voice actors – making highly visible use of gen AI.

Navok also points to Roblox hit Steal a Brainrot, which he estimates had "approximately 80x the ARC Raiders concurrents" and "is named after/based on AI slop characters." Younger gamers, in particular, seem AI-agnostic, he reasons. Or as he puts it, "Gen Z loves AI slop, does not care. The upcoming generation of gamers are Bane in Dark Knight Rises saying 'You merely adopted the slop, I was born in it.'"

"It will be hard to find a non-indie title that isn't using Claude for code, and ignoring Claude's AI use because it's code while focusing purely on art shows that a lot of AI sentiment is being driven by emotion rather than logic," Navok concludes, alluding to more widely accepted applications of AI, such as one Valve engineer using ChatGPT to form a Deadlock matchmaking algorithm. (This very morning I spoke to a game developer who said they use ChatGPT as a search engine for light code references.)

"Activision isn't shying away from AI, neither is ARC Raiders. Tipping point has been reached," Navok says.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Gen AI has proven divisive among the people who make and play games. On the pro-AI side, just today the CEO of Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead argued "there's a middle ground" on gen AI, supporting Arc Raiders and insisting the tech "actually makes gaming better."