Arc Raiders sets another Steam record for a third weekend in a row, surpassing 481,000 concurrent players despite competition from Call of Duty and Escape from Tarkov

Embark Studios' latest shooter just keeps growing

Arc Raiders is an unstoppable force at this point, it seems, having just smashed its concurrent player record on Steam yet again for a third weekend in a row, despite competition from the newly released Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Escape from Tarkov 1.0.

Every weekend since its launch, Arc Raiders has broken its own record on Steam, with the latest concurrent player peak – set yesterday, November 16 – standing at 481,966 (thanks, SteamDB). That follows previous records of 354,836 on its first weekend and 462,488 on the one after.

