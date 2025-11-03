Arc Raiders catches heat over expensive cosmetic bundles and lack of earnable premium currency: "Helldivers 2 should be the gold-standard for paid-game content"

The game is still sitting at "Very Positive" on Steam, however

While Arc Raiders has had a very positive reception from players so far, the pricey cosmetics are turning some heads due to the game's premium nature.

While Embark Studios' The Finals has torn it up as a free-to-play release, the studio's latest game, Arc Raiders, is a full-priced release with a $40 standard edition and a $60 deluxe edition available to players. However, despite being a premium title, it still has some of the biggest trappings of free-to-play releases, namely a deluge of cosmetics and a timed battle pass system that disappears forever once the timeframe is over. These have caused some players to voice their displeasure.

