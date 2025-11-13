As Arc Raiders cuts skin prices, some players reckon Embark is still asking for too much on top of its $40 game: "This is still twice the price they showed in the beta tests"

News
By published

"They only lowered the outfits themselves by 100-200. Basically, trying to push the might as well buy the bundle mentality"

Exploring the sandy Buried City map in Arc Raiders
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders controversial skin prices have been reduced, which some are seeing as a big win, while others still think prices are a bit too steep.

While Arc Raiders is one of the highest-rated games of 2025 and currently sits with a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, it's also been facing some issues. The biggest – aside from the AI slop used for some voices – has been the price of cosmetic items which could see players paying $20 for a single skin bundle on top of an already $40 game. Embark announced it would be tweaking cosmetic prices after backlash, with partial refunds going to players who had already bought skins.

Still, not everyone is happy – and there's especially been some negativity toward the tweak to individual skins, which have only dropped by 100 Raider Tokens. One user says, "They brought the bundles down by 300-500. They only lowered the outfits themselves by 100-200. Basically, trying to push the might as well buy the bundle mentality. I'm betting most people only bought just the outfits prior." While another adds, "Yeah this is still twice the price they showed in the beta tests (which felt like an okay price point to me). This is still just disgusting macrotransactions in a pay to play game."