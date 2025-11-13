As Arc Raiders cuts skin prices, some players reckon Embark is still asking for too much on top of its $40 game: "This is still twice the price they showed in the beta tests"

Arc Raiders controversial skin prices have been reduced, which some are seeing as a big win, while others still think prices are a bit too steep.

While Arc Raiders is one of the highest-rated games of 2025 and currently sits with a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, it's also been facing some issues. The biggest – aside from the AI slop used for some voices – has been the price of cosmetic items which could see players paying $20 for a single skin bundle on top of an already $40 game. Embark announced it would be tweaking cosmetic prices after backlash, with partial refunds going to players who had already bought skins.

These price changes have now gone live in Arc Raiders with price drops across the board. For example, the Bog Walker set has gone from 2,400 Raider Tokens to 1,600 (the game does not offer a 1,600 Token bundle, but buying 1,150 Tokens for $9.99 or 500 Tokens for $4.99 is the cheapest way to get there).

Users on Reddit are reacting to the changes with one commenting on the drop as a "Huge w imo. Most if not all bundles now cost a good chunk less than what just an individual skin cost previously." Others are celebrating their refunded tokens.

Still, not everyone is happy – and there's especially been some negativity toward the tweak to individual skins, which have only dropped by 100 Raider Tokens. One user says, "They brought the bundles down by 300-500. They only lowered the outfits themselves by 100-200. Basically, trying to push the might as well buy the bundle mentality. I'm betting most people only bought just the outfits prior." While another adds, "Yeah this is still twice the price they showed in the beta tests (which felt like an okay price point to me). This is still just disgusting macrotransactions in a pay to play game."

Others wonder if Embark changed Arc Raiders skins prices not out player loyalty, but because they simply weren't selling, with one Reddit user commenting, "No surprise, but this wasn't a 'we heard your feedback and made everything cheaper' moment. This is a 'no one is buying cosmetics so let's drop the prices on our bundles and see if that gets us somewhere' move." The user adds that they are "tired of seeing people act like this is some act of community service and not Embark reacting to what must have been very poor sales."

