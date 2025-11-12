Arc Raiders improves duo matchmaking and is reducing some cosmetic prices after backlash, with players to receive compensation if they already spent their hard-earned Raider Tokens

News
By published

"We have heard your feedback," Embark says

Arc Raiders
(Image credit: Embark)

Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios has made some notable changes to duo matchmaking and is tweaking cosmetic prices, too, in a move fans are calling a "HUGE W" for the studio.

Outlined in a news post shared today, Embark confirms that "we have silently tested and enabled Duo prioritized matchmaking, beginning earlier this week." Going forward, the studio explains, it'll first "prioritize Solos and Squads to play separately," and "after that, we prioritize Duos to play with other Duos, and for Trios to play with Trios."

It's not clear exactly how much cheaper cosmetics will be going forward, but any discount will undoubtedly be welcome. The game saw backlash over its old prices, with some skin bundles costing 2,400 Raider Tokens – $20 of in-game currency. Considering that Arc Raiders isn't a free-to-play game, players weren't happy.

Embark is, however, seemingly making up for a reduction on in-game spending on skins with an upcoming change to its Raider Decks – essentially, Arc Raiders' battle passes. "At the moment, we have one free Raider Deck available for all players. In the future you'll see both free and premium Raider Decks," the team writes.

All in all, the changes here seem to be going down very well so far – we'll just have to wait and see how much cosmetic prices are altered tomorrow.