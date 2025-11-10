Arc Raiders players plead with Embark Studios to "make a duos mode," but not all fans of the new shooter are convinced: "This game isn't meant to be a balanced team death match"

Arc Raiders is finally here, following multiple delays, much to players' delight – but not all are pleased with the competitive third-person shooter's lack of duo queues.

Although you can queue with just one of your pals in Arc Raiders, you aren't actually joining a "duo" queue. You might be pitted against a trio of players instead of just two, making the experience much more difficult as you grapple to overcome the shooter's PvP with fewer teammates on your side. These missing duos have been a point of contention over the past couple of days, with online discussions highlighting as much.

As one Reddit thread reads, "Embark [Studios], we are in desperate need of a duos mode." The poster then explains their position: "EMBARK, please make a duos mode, that's in my opinion the only thing this game is currently missing. I am really tired of playing against trios while I want to play with my friend." Comments see fellow fans agree, with one reading, "I'll even take duo-prioritization over a true duos mode."

They continue: "If the queue time is too long, sure, throw us into threes, but at least try to fill the whole lobby with other duos for a minute." Elsewhere, a separate post exclaims, "Please matchmake duos against duos…" Not everyone feels the same, however. As another thread reads, "Stop asking for duos only. This game was made PvPvE. It's meant to be stressful and outnumbered if you don't go in a group of three."

The frustrated fan goes on: "You don't see the solos asking for solos-only lobbies. Stop trying to make the game what you want and play it the way it's meant to be. Y'all are going to get your wish and duos added, then you're going to stop playing and have the player base split."

Surprisingly, they're not alone in this opinion. Another thread proves so, with its poster stating, "I'm a duo and I don't want duos."

Why, though? "Adding a duo-only mode will lengthen the queue times and take away from the main game," they detail. "This game isn't meant to be a balanced team death match, and honestly, it's what makes this game so brilliant."

It seems the Arc Raiders community is split on this debacle – but it doesn't look to be negatively impacting the game's reception. Just check its very successful launch day and subsequent "Very Positive" review on Steam.

Our own Arc Raiders review describes the new Embark Studios shooter as boasting "the most memorable multiplayer experiences" of the year, so it's safe to say it's a banger. Here's hoping that, regardless, the duos issue is ironed out somehow in the future.

