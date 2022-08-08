Arc Raiders, the F2P co-op shooter from Battlefield and Battlefront veterans, has been delayed

Arc Raiders, the free-to-play co-op shooter from the Battlefield and Battlefront veterans at Embark Studios, has been delayed to 2023.

"We've made the decision to delay Arc Raiders to 2023," the devs say in the announcement post on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Arc Raiders is an ambitious game, and we will be using this extra time to expand the experience, and allow it to reach its fullest potential. We will be diving into more details as soon as we start to test the game more extensively with players."

There's no word yet on what form those playtests will take, but it's a safe bet that any beta sign-up information will show up first on the official site (opens in new tab).

Arc Raiders was originally announced at The Game Awards in December 2021, and was previously planned for release in 2022 across PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PC via Steam and Epic, and Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service.

Stockholm-based developer Embark Studios is headed by CEO Patrick Söderlund, the former CEO of Battlefield and Battlefront developer DICE. That pedigree was very much on display in the reveal trailer for Arc Raiders, which boasts gorgeous photo-real environments and some impressively outlandish designs for its invading force of alien mechs.

The pitch for the third-person shooter promises a big emphasis on improvisational gameplay, challenging you to use physics and the environment to help take down your foes alongside the other members of your squad. Your loadouts will go beyond the usual guns to encompass an array of tools and gadgets with wider uses.

