Arc Raiders is a new F2P co-op shooter from Battlefield and Battlefront veterans

Arc Raiders is a new free-to-play co-op shooter and the debut game from Embark Studios, which was founded by former EA and Battlefield boss Patrick Söderlund.

The game's announcement trailer shows off some beautifully detailed and photorealistic environments with dynamic lighting systems setting very different moods from scene to scene. The trailer starts with a squad of Raiders dealing with a few hostile drones, but by the end they're fighting off a massive, spider-like mecha.

The action takes place from a third-person perspective and tasks teams of Raiders with defending their home against an invasion by ARC, a gang of mechanized aliens relentless in its pursuit of your head and the destruction of your planet. Embark Studios says it presents a new spin on co-op gameplay by going "beyond simply matching ammo to a weapon. Experience action where combat demands unrehearsed creativity."

"We started Embark Studios three years ago with a blank canvas and some big ideas. Today, that canvas is a lot less blank and those ideas are becoming realities," said Söderlund. "With this reveal, we want to celebrate gameplay and give players more than a hint of how Arc Raiders looks and what it feels like to play. Ultimately for a co-op action game like Arc Raiders, that's what matters the most. We look forward to sharing more about the game in the coming months."

Arc Raiders is due to launch sometime in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Nvidia GeForce Now. You can add it to your Steam wishlist now.

Here are all of the new games coming in 2022 we can't wait to play.