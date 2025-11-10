Arc Raiders hits 700,000 peak concurrent players on all platforms, proving console players are also very much into this massively successful extraction shooter

Arc Raiders developer Embark is celebrating 700,000 peak concurrent players (PCC) on all platforms, which is a monumental success no matter the context, but it's also proof that PC players aren't the only ones digging the new extraction shooter.

Earlier today, we reported on Arc Raiders hitting 460,000 concurrent players on Steam, which again, shows what a massive hit the game is at least on PC, but with this newly revealed peak on all platforms, we now have a much clearer picture of the console-to-PC player split.

Now, I didn't get an English degree because I'm good with a calculator, but by my estimations, 700,000 concurrent players on all platforms and 460,000 on Steam means Arc Raiders hit a peak concurrent player count of 240,000 on consoles over the weekend, according to Embark's latest figures.

"The many different ways you play and participate in ARC Raiders have completely blown us away, going far beyond what we ever imagined," reads a tweet from the game's official Twitter account. "You surprise us, you outsmart us, and you keep us on our toes. We wouldn't have it any other way. The point being, you all push us to be better, and we're truly grateful to have you along for this journey."

Hey Raiders!It's been a little over one week since we opened up the tunnels for you to head Topside, and this past weekend we reached over 700,000 concurrent Raiders on the surface! 🥳We're so happy to have you all here!The many different ways you play and participate in ARC… pic.twitter.com/Do6bAhWf4oNovember 10, 2025

Talking strictly in Steam data alone, Arc Raiders was able to barely surpass Helldivers 2's PCC of 458,709, which gives you a good idea of what a behemoth it's been on PC. With a lack of solid data on Helldivers 2 numbers on console, it's hard to say which game has a higher PCC over all, but it's safe to call Arc Raiders' launch an undeniable success, especially for a brand new IP – and only the second game from Embark following the free-to-play FPS The Finals, which launched in 2023.

