Arc Raiders hits 700,000 peak concurrent players on all platforms, proving console players are also very much into this massively successful extraction shooter

News
By published

Right about 460,000 of those players were on Steam

Arc Raiders best weapons
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders developer Embark is celebrating 700,000 peak concurrent players (PCC) on all platforms, which is a monumental success no matter the context, but it's also proof that PC players aren't the only ones digging the new extraction shooter.

Earlier today, we reported on Arc Raiders hitting 460,000 concurrent players on Steam, which again, shows what a massive hit the game is at least on PC, but with this newly revealed peak on all platforms, we now have a much clearer picture of the console-to-PC player split.

Talking strictly in Steam data alone, Arc Raiders was able to barely surpass Helldivers 2's PCC of 458,709, which gives you a good idea of what a behemoth it's been on PC. With a lack of solid data on Helldivers 2 numbers on console, it's hard to say which game has a higher PCC over all, but it's safe to call Arc Raiders' launch an undeniable success, especially for a brand new IP – and only the second game from Embark following the free-to-play FPS The Finals, which launched in 2023.

"I have to kill them before they kill me": In just one week, Arc Raiders has ruined my ability to trust, and the killer robots aren't even the problem

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.