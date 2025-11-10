Arc Raiders climbs to new Steam peak of over 460,000 concurrent players, beating Helldivers 2's all-time record as the new extraction shooter from ex-Battlefield devs continues growing

New extraction shooter Arc Raiders is enjoying a particularly warm reception at the moment. Less than two weeks from launching fully, the game has managed to climb to another peak for concurrent players on Steam.

From SteamDB, over the weekend, Arc Raiders managed to accrue a massive 462,488 players at once. That is pushing towards half a million concurrently, leaving the previous record around the 300,000 mark completely in the dust, and surpassing Helldivers 2's all-time Steam record of 458,709.

Not only is the release from Embark Studios continuing to grow in players, viewership on streaming has been huge as well. According to Streams Charts, Arc Raiders was the most viewed launch of any game this year. Viewers on Twitch peaked at 374,333 for the weekend of launch, contributing to 35,618,301 of streams cumulatively watched.

Launch Trailer | ARC Raiders - YouTube Watch On

These are massive numbers, especially when you consider that Arc Raiders is a fresh IP and only the second project from Embark, who previously put out free FPS The Finals. Like it has for many other games, Arc Raiders has leapfrogged The Finals in terms of community already, despite coming with a $40 price tag.

This is all before mentioning that Arc Raiders came out properly right after Battlefield 6 launched. Ironic given the dev team was founded by Battlefield alum, but they've created the ideal alternative for players who maybe aren’t so keen on the military FPS.

Not resting on their laurels, the devs have two other concepts in the wings as well, once support for Arc Raiders evens out. Should Embark be able to hold onto this momentum, Arc Raiders might be a game we're playing well into the future.

