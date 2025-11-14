Arc Raiders players are divided after Embark Studios nerfed a perk that everyone was gunning for, but don't worry, the devs are thinking about "adding a skill reset mechanic"

After Arc Raiders' 1.2.0 update dropped yesterday and nerfed one of the best Arc Raiders skills, developer Embark Studios has said that it's mulling over the possibility of letting players reset their skill tree progress.

Yesterday's update sent some players into a frenzy as the OP Security Breach perk got a decent nerf. For those not in the know, Security Breach let players unlock Security Lockers, the loot boxes that spawn in high-danger areas and dish out lots of goodies. The developer said it had to nerf the skill because lockers "were over-providing valuable items."

Of course, for some raiders this was great news: there wouldn't be a massive gulf between players with Security Breach and those without. For many others who were still grinding to get the skill, which is one of the last ones on the Survival tree, the nerf seemed like a slap in the face.

"Great, just unlocked it today. Perfect timing," the top-rated comment under a Reddit thread reads.

"I mean, fair enough, but im like 30 points into survival now," another player wrote.

"Damn missed all the cheese and now I get to level slower and find less loot cause I didn't have 12 hours to play a day," a third complained.

Embark wasted no time at all in responding to the backlash, though. In a Discord message reposted on the game's subreddit, community manager 'Ossen' said the team is "exploring the possibility of adding a skill reset mechanic" to appease raiders who sunk time into chasing Security Breach before this latest update. "Balancing is important for us and both overperforming and underperforming skills will be adjusted over time."

