Japanese content trade group whose membership includes Studio Ghibli calls for its work to stop being used to train AI without permission

CODA has called on OpenAI to stop using its work to train Sora 2

Chihiro and No-Face sitting in a train carriage during Spirited Away
(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

CODA, a Japanese content trade group with membership that includes Studio Ghibli, Square Enix, and Bandai, has called on OpenAI to stop using its work to train Sora 2 without permission.

The letter, per CODA's website, comes "at the request of [CODA's] member companies" and is dated October 27 (via Variety, first reported by Automaton). Sora 2 launched on October 1 and is described by OpenAI as its "flagship video and audio generation model."

