Japanese content trade group whose membership includes Studio Ghibli calls for its work to stop being used to train AI without permission

CODA, a Japanese content trade group with membership that includes Studio Ghibli, Square Enix, and Bandai, has called on OpenAI to stop using its work to train Sora 2 without permission.

The letter, per CODA's website, comes "at the request of [CODA's] member companies" and is dated October 27 (via Variety, first reported by Automaton). Sora 2 launched on October 1 and is described by OpenAI as its "flagship video and audio generation model."

"CODA has confirmed that a large portion of content produced by Sora 2 closely resembles Japanese content or images. CODA has determined that this is the result of using Japanese content as machine learning data. In cases, as with Sora 2, where specific copyrighted works are reproduced or similarly generated as outputs, CODA considers that the act of replication during the machine learning process may constitute copyright infringement," CODA's letter says.

The organization also takes issue with OpenAI's opt-out policy for Sora 2, which means copyright holders must inform OpenAI if they want their material excluded from Sora 2. "Furthermore, according to media reports, it has been stated that Sora 2 responds through an opt-out system based on requests from copyright holders. However, under Japan's copyright system, prior permission is generally required for the use of copyrighted works, and there is no system allowing one to avoid liability for infringement through subsequent objections," it says.

The letter concludes with two requests: that CODA's "members' content is not used for machine learning without their permission" for Sora 2, and that "OpenAI responds sincerely to claims and inquiries from CODA member companies regarding copyright infringement related to Sora 2's outputs."

"CODA, in cooperation with its member companies, requests that OpenAI respond sincerely such that both the healthy development of AI technology and the protection of rightsholders and creators' rights are ensured," it ends.

Earlier this month, Japanese government officials also spoke out about concerns regarding AI and copyright infringement. "Japan bears a responsibility to take the lead on making rules (related to AI and copyright infringement), precisely because we are a country that has captivated the world with the creative power of anime, games, and music," Japanese parliament member Akihisa Shiozaki said on social media.

