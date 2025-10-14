Japanese government officials say manga and anime are "irreplaceable treasures," ask OpenAI to prevent copyright infringement, and insist Japan should "take the lead" in regulating AI

OpenAI recently launched its Sora 2 video generation app, and while it's been popular with users - many of whom are using it to generate videos of their favorite anime characters, the Japanese government has a different opinion. Minoru Kiuchi, Japan's minister of state for IP and AI strategy, has announced a formal request by the government for the tech company to disallow the generation of videos that infringe on copyrighted Japanese materials (via IGN ).

Kiuchi describes manga and anime as "irreplaceable treasures" in Japanese culture, and important exports to the rest of the world. At the same time, Japanese digital minister Masaaki Taira has called on OpenAI to voluntarily comply with their request to stop copyright infringement.

In relation to the launch of Sora 2, Japanese parliament member Akihisa Shiozaki states on his social media that "Japan bears a responsibility to take the lead on making rules (related to AI and copyright infringement), precisely because we are a country that has captivated the world with the creative power of anime, games, and music."

OpenAI previously told press that it had reached out to talent agencies and movie studios prior to the launch of Sora 2, offering them the ability to "opt out" of allowing the company's LLMs to train on their copyrighted material (via Reuters ), but it's unclear if any Japanese creators were contacted.

With generative AI apps becoming more and more prominent, it's encouraging to me that the Japanese government has joined the rising chorus of voices with some actual effective power to point out the copyright infringement and creative plagiarism that seems core to their functionality.

Japanese creators, particularly mangaka, are well known for pouring themselves into their work, often sacrificing their personal lives and health to perfect their craft and maintain the hectic release schedule of many manga. That is an artistic sacrifice that deserves to be respected by honoring the work it takes to create at that level with a human hand and eye.