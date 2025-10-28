Even under $20 million in debt, EA reportedly pushes 15,000 employees to use AI as a "thought partner" for everything from character art to playtesting

Management at EA have reportedly brought in mandates around using AI for day-to-day use across multiple facets of the business, pressuring staff to utilize the tools for “just about everything.” Not only does this include tasks such as coding and concept art, but even internal communications, with workers even being asked to use a chatbot for help in handling sensitive conversations.

This comes from Business Insider, who spoke to several people working at Electronic Arts, all anonymously, about how AI has gradually encroached on their workflow. According to the report, all of the publisher’s employees have been encouraged to use AI, including in-house chatbot ReefGPT, across their roles in one way or another.

In some cases, this has meant using the software to generate code for a project, even though what arrives is usually flawed and requires quite a bit of cleanup. Those in more subjective fields, like character and level design, are being tasked with helping the bot learn through their work, breeding fears of downsizing and layoffs once the corresponding AI-generated slop reaches a certain benchmark in quality and replication.

Documents reviewed by Business Insider show employees having to use AI for day-to-day efficiency, as well as take some form of learning course on understanding the software. Some personnel are expected to treat an AI model as a “thought partner” in some way.

EA included AI in its yearly filing with the 10-K Securities and Exchange Commission, noting it would be “integrating” such tools. "The use of artificial intelligence might present social and ethical issues that, if not managed appropriately, may result in legal and reputational harm, cause consumers to lose confidence in our business and brands and negatively impact our financial and operating results," the company stated.

This has been followed by a partnership with Stability AI to assist in making in-game assets and concept visualization. "Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have long been cornerstones of innovation at EA," read the announcement.

A former senior employee of Respawn, who was let go in spring of this year in addition to 100 other colleagues, told Business Insider they believe they were laid off at least in part because AI was now fulfilling parts of the QA process. Play-testing feedback was being fed through the machine for necessary takeaways, usually something covered by QA management.

Figures indicate a huge increase in games with AI-generated assets in recent years, with year-on-year spikes as high as 800%. However, despite the proliferation and reliance on LLMs and other algorithms, there's been vocal pushback from multiple developers who say there's no replacement for human creativity and intervention.

