EA triples down on AI tech with $20 billion in debt looming, partnering with the Stable Diffusion devs to "creatively direct the generation of game content"

For better or worse, EA has been at the forefront of implementing machine learning technology in game development, and its investment in AI isn't about to change as the company soon comes under new ownership. With $20 billion in debt looming as part of that big buyout, EA has now announced a collaboration with Stability AI to implement a range of new AI technologies in its development process.

"Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have long been cornerstones of innovation at EA," the company says in a press release, "powering everything from intelligent gameplay and real-time animation to physics simulation, pathfinding solutions, and more efficient development pipelines. Today, we're taking the next step on that journey."

You might know Stability AI best as the company behind Stable Diffusion, but it already has a range of partnerships with other tech businesses. EA, for one, plans to use Stability AI's tech to help it build a range of tools that will assist developers and artists in creating in-game assets, pre-visualizing levels, and even generating, at least in prototype form, full 3D spaces.

"Among the first initiatives of this collaboration will be to accelerate the creation of Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials through the development of new artist-driven workflows," EA says. "For example, tools that generate 2D textures that maintain exact color and light accuracy across any environment."

The developer suggests this new approach to materials will help the "flash of color of a football jersey under a floodlit stadium or the subtle gleam of a coffee table in soft morning light" look more in keeping with an artist's intent, just "faster and with higher quality."

One of EA's most-touted examples of how it's already using AI is to help create the thousands of player faces in a game like College Football 25. "This partnership will allow us to bring that same speed and scale to the entire 3D space by accelerating the content creation process and ultimately allowing our artists to do more," EA says.

"Beyond individual assets, the partnership explores AI systems that can pre-visualize entire 3D environments from a series of intentional prompts, allowing artists to creatively direct the generation of game content. These advancements open exciting new doors for rapid prototyping and visual storytelling, allowing artists and developers to ideate, visualize, and refine gameplay experiences at a faster pace and with greater scale."

EA says "these are just a few examples of what is to come." Whether that's a promise or a threat is, I guess, a matter of perspective.

Previous reports suggested that EA's buyers were hoping that AI can be used to cut operating costs and boost profits, and while there's no indication that any such pressure has led to the Stability AI deal, it's tough to look at the company tripling down on the tech without that context in mind. But then, EA was already positioning itself as a leader in the apparent AI game development revolution, and this partnership is just an extension of that effort.

EA does take the time to note in all this that it sees AI as a tool, since "it can draft, generate, and analyze, but it can’t imagine, empathize, or dream. That's the work of EA's extraordinary artists, designers, developers, storytellers, and innovators." But with that $20 billion in debt looming over EA's head, it's tough to imagine the inevitable cost-cutting measures are going to leave the company's labor force unscathed.

EA tells employees worried about layoffs after $55 billion buyout that there will be "no immediate changes" to your jobs, and I think "immediate" is the key word here.