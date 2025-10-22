Palworld dev's new publishing label isn't interested in AI slop: "If you're big on AI stuff ... we're not the right partner for that"

Pocketpair Publishing boss John Buckley says "we don't believe in" AI-generated games

Palworld
Pocketpair Publishing, the new publishing division created by Palworld developer Pocketpair, as you might've gleaned from the title, is getting ahead of developers inevitably pitching AI-generated games by making it clear the company isn't interested.

"People are going to say I'm lying, but these are just the hard facts. We don't believe in it," Pocketpair Publishing boss John Buckley told Game Developer (h/t PC Gamer) "We're very upfront about it. If you're big on AI stuff or your game is Web3 or uses NFTs, there are lots of publishers out there [who'll talk to you], but we're not the right partner for that."

"I think over the next two or three years we're going to get into this weird era—and you can see it slowly happening now on Steam—of really low quality, AI-made games. 

