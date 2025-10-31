Studio Ghibli, Square Enix, Bandai Namco and more Japanese companies demand OpenAI avoid unauthorized use of their IP: "There is no system allowing one to avoid liability"

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
The Japanese organization Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) – on behalf of member companies like Studio Ghibli and Square Enix creating anime and video games – has formally requested OpenAI avoid unauthorized use of its IP in the Sora 2 AI video generator.

In a written request CODA sent to OpenAI on October 27 and publicly announced on October 28 (noticed by Automaton), the organization says it "considers that the act of replication during the machine learning process may constitute copyright infringement."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman indirectly addresses this concern about Sora 2's unpopular opt-out policy in an October 3 blog, writing that Sora 2 will eventually "give rightsholders more granular control over generation of characters, similar to the opt-in model for likeness but with additional controls."

"In particular," he continues, "we'd like to acknowledge the remarkable creative output of Japan – we are struck by how deep the connection between users and Japanese content is!" Altman then claims, "We are going to try sharing some of this revenue with rightsholders who want their characters generated by users."

Not good enough, CODA suggests. The organization makes two formal requests of OpenAI: "that its members' content is not used for machine learning without their permission; and, OpenAI responds sincerely to claims and inquiries from CODA member companies regarding copyright infringement related to Sora 2's outputs."

"Respond sincerely," CODA reiterates, "such that both the healthy development of AI technology and the protection of rightsholders and creators' rights are ensured."

