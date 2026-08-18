Disney animation boss says "nothing is impossible" when it comes to making a Kingdom Hearts movie

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Jared Bush addresses the possibility of Kingdom Hearts: The Movie

Sora looks up to the sky while hold a cell phone-like device in Kingdom Hearts 4
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios Jared Bush is giving fans faint hope regarding a Kingdom Hearts movie.

When pressed by IGN on whether a Kingdom Hearts movie could happen, Bush replied, "I'd say I am always excited to hear what people are passionate about. We have a very bright future of new projects coming out, different ways of putting material out into the world. I'd just say nothing is impossible."

Even without a Kingdom Hearts movie on the horizon, we're currently living through the most active production cycle the franchise has seen in decades.

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At D23, Kingdom Hearts 4 was officially locked in for a 'late 2027' window and a delay is "not happening." We even caught a glimpse of a Coco-themed world for Sora to fight his way through, with creator Tetsuya Nomura teasing the fourth mainline entry in the series will feature something that didn't make it into Kingdom Hearts 3.

"When it comes to the overall game design, for Kingdom Hearts 4 there's actually an idea that we had since Kingdom Hearts 3, that we weren't able to realize just because of certain difficulties," Nomura said during D23's Deep Dive into Kingdom Hearts panel. "But we were able to realize that with this installment. For us, we think it's a very, very exciting idea and so I do hope people look forward to it."

A Kingdom Hearts anime is also in the works at Disney, with Nomura pointing fans towards the first piece of key art if they want a "hint" at what the original story will be about.

For more, check out the new anime in the works, plus everything announced at D23.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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