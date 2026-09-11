$2 billion later, I'm not convinced GTA 6 will do more for me than a PS2 and San Andreas

It'd be silly of me to deny the hype for GTA 6, as like it or not, it'll likely be the game of the decade. The thing I'm struggling to process is the fact that, in the grand scheme of things, the sandbox formula hasn't really changed that much. In fact, Rockstar is gearing up to bring back some of its more realistic features, which has me wondering why I wouldn't just stick with my PS2 and the biggest GTA game from the 2000s.
I'm naturally talking about Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, an open-world romp that has players scrambling for how to play PS2 games to this very day. It's easy to see why once you get a feel for what the GTA Vice City sequel is all about, as it trades the glitz and neon glimmer for the institutionally corrupt Los Santos and CJ's struggle to clear his family name and take on rival gangs.
Here's my big confession: I've never been that big into GTA as a franchise. Therefore, when it became clear that the latest entry would take us back to modern-day Vice City, I really wasn't too enthused. If anything, the fact that it's set to drop the '80s vibes that enticed me to drop into Leonida adds to that, and while my ears perked up upon hearing it will bring back a fan-favorite San Andreas mechanic, I reckon many of us should still just plug back in our PS2.
Before you rush to the comments, I know full well a retro console from 26 years ago won't remotely provide the same absurd GTA experience as a new system. That is to say, if you're financially barred from playing the new sandbox, which is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, you'll naturally want to reach for good old GTA V as a modern-day alternative.
At this stage, though, anyone who's hyped for GTA V has likely drained it for every piece of open-world novelty it can provide. It's for that reason that I reckon it's high time we pitched back up the PlayStation 2 in our living rooms, and not even just because I reckon fresher-faced players probably missed out on the third 3D entry.
Here's the thing: GTA 6 is arriving during one of the worst periods in history to buy new video games. Sony is rightfully coming under fire for choosing to end physical PS5 disc support in 2028, and Rockstar has already chosen to shove its sandbox in an empty box. This has prompted some anger from fans, with a rather unorganised collective attempting a "blackout" last month, but I reckon if you really want to make a punch via a protest, you should go completely offline just as GTA 6 lands.
I know there's no talking anyone who's got GTA 6 pre-ordered into passing it up for an offline PS2 experience. Therefore, I'm largely speaking to those of you who can't afford it or are choosing not to play, as if everyone who's not venturing into the sandbox switches back to the PS2, it could be enough to catch Sony's attention this time around.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
As for how you're going to do that, there are really cheap ways to get the old PlayStation 2 up and running today. It largely becomes a question of how to connect retro consoles to modern TVs and monitors, and having spent the weekend testing a pretty cheap HDMI adapter, I can confirm it's a decent place to start.
For context, I usually use a dedicated upscaler like the GBS Control, as it takes an RGB signal via SCART, upscales things to 1080p, and deals with any funky, wobbly deinterlacing nonsense. However, I decided to give an adapter similar to the versions you see for $13.99 at Amazon a shot, and it got the job done with zero visual nonsense.
If you really want your consoles to look the part, you'll want to invest in either a GBS-C or an OSSC, as that will provide you with upscaling, retro scanline settings, and other perks that'll help things look crispier. But, I get that the whole deal here is acquiring an old GTA game to play in protest to the industry at large when you potentially don't have any gear already, so a passive HDMI adapter is a perfectly acceptable way to play.
On that note, you can pick up GTA San Andreas on PS2 for around $20 these days, and if you've not got an old console to play it on, you can grab one for under $80. Effectively, you can grab an old Grand Theft Auto and the hardware to play it on for potentially less than GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, which Sony claims you won't actually own.
You could say statements like that are fuelling my decision to revisit San Andreas rather than think about GTA 6. I get that it's completely cynical of me to say both games feature the same core mechanics of automobile theft, gunplay, and law-breaking missions, but really, Rockstar's whole shtick has remained the same for 30 years.
Old crime caper, new controller
I recently had the same conversation of "you should just re-play San Andreas on the PS2" with a friend. They initially fought me on the basis that they didn't want to use a wired DualShock 2 in the living room, so like some sort of spiv, I opened my metaphorical jacket to reveal a bunch of relevant gadgets.
I know for a fact some of you will be scrambling to say "just play the Definitive Edition on PC." Okay, yes, you can do that for a quick fix, but if you also want this project to double up as a light protest over the state of things, you should stick with an OG PS2. You can still help the old system feel nice and fresh by learning how to use new controllers with retro consoles, as if you grab an 8Bitdo Retro Receiver for $24.99, you can sync up a DualShock 4 or even the DualSense to your 26-year-old machine.
Will using a PS5 controller to play San Andreas feel authentic? Nah. Will it help cut the cord and make the setup feel discrete and slick? Absolutely. I absolutely understand that not everyone wants janky old ensembles cluttering their play spaces, and while I'll normally choose an OG pad as an enthusiast, I also test the best retro controllers made today in an effort to put together modern-feeling setups.
A bit of San Andreas inspiration
The initial reason San Andreas ended up on my mind amid GTA 6 is admittedly the mechanical links. The new sandbox is set to borrow the realistic lifestyle routine elements of the PS2 caper, with weight fluctuation and sleep requirements ready to become a part of the formula again. Both of those features were first introduced in 2004, and if it's part of the reason to buy the latest entry, then I'll choose to go backwards.
I should note that you don't have to specifically replay San Andreas to protest by playing other GTA games. Now is a pretty good time to revisit the OG romps like GTA 3, Vice City, or even some of the spin-offs like Liberty City Stories. If you get a base PS2 setup in place, you'll have access to those outings while the modern industry has its very expensive moment, and if you really have no interest in Grand Theft Auto, there are over 4,000 OG PlayStation 2 games that'll save you paying for anything new.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.