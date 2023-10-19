How to find the Spider-Man 2 lizard password in Doctor Conner's house

You'll need the Spider-Man 2 lizard password when you head to Doctor Connor's house in the mission New Threads. After exploring the building looking for the doc, you'll reach a panel where you can enter a 'password' via four colored keys. It's not a tricky puzzle at all and you can even skip it, but if you want to work out what's going on, I've solved it for you.

The Spider-Man 2 lizard password solution

(Image credit: Insomniac )

Exploring Dr Connor's house will eventually lead you to the kitchen where you find a heavy wooden cabinet you can interact with. Doing so will reveal a computer keypad with four colored keys and the option to enter a password. You should have noticed the children's area on the way through, that featured a small toy keyboard that plays 'Old MacDonald' when you press the barn symbol.

The Spider-Man 2 lizard password solution is to play the first four notes of Old MacDonald as they appear on the child's toy and press the keys in this order:

Purple, purple, purple, green

That's 4, 4, 4, 1 as well, as the password screen also features dice-like dot numbering keys.

The color of the keys, as well as the barn sticker, link the screen to the toy. You can also see when you're getting it right as green lights appear at the top of the password panel as you enter the correct notes. Once it's done a secret wall will open up and you can carry on with the mission.

As well as the toy that plays the tune, you might have also found a mobile in a child's room upstairs that also played the tune when you first entered the house. It's the toy, though, that gives you the pattern you really need, matching the code panel exactly and letting you work out the pattern without actually understanding the musical notes.

