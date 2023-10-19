Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Hybrid Calibration puzzle explained

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Hybrid Calibration puzzle in the Heal the World mission is about slotting together sections of plant DNA for Harry and Dr. Foster. This is actually the first occurrence of a recurring puzzle that comes up a few times across Spider-Man 2, but for those who want a little help getting to grips with the principles at play here, we'll explain the whole plant hybrid puzzle, and what you need to do.

How to solve the plant hybrid puzzle in Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Spider-Man 2 hybrid calibration puzzle you do at the EMF foundation for Harry and Dr. Foster is solved by slotting certain DNA qualities together. The trick is that you need to fulfil the minimum conditions for certain qualities, but it doesn't matter if you go over (for example, note how there's two "leaf" icons in the third puzzle, despite needing only one - and it's still a successful combination).

The lines on the outside of the hexagon determine what they can sync up with - three lines can only click with three lines, etc. We've put the solutions to all three stages above, in the specific order that you'll encounter them, left to right.

There'll be more puzzles of this type later on, particularly if you pursue the EMF experiments that unlock later, so it's worth keeping these ideas in mind even after finishing up - this is the tutorial to a longer-lasting gameplay mechanic.

