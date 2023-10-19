Where to visit Aunt May's grave in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

By Iain Wilson
published

Visit Aunt May's grave in Spider-Man 2 as Peter to earn the You Know What to Do Trophy

Spider-Man 2 Aunt May's grave
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Visiting the Spider-Man 2 Aunt May's grave location as Peter and paying your respects will unlock the You Know What to Do Trophy, which shouldn't come as a surprise to virtual silverware collectors as there was a similar award in the original game for visiting Uncle Ben's grave. This assignment has simply been updated for Spider-Man 2, but you still need to know where to go in order to complete it successfully. With that in mind, here's where to find Aunt May's grave in Spider-Man 2 and visit it as Peter.

Spider-Man 2 Aunt May's grave location

Spider-Man 2 Aunt May's grave location map

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Aunt May's grave location in Spider-Man 2 can be found in the district of Harlem, in the very northwest corner of the New York City map. There you'll find a church, with a substantial graveyard behind it.

Spider-Man 2 Aunt May's grave detailed location map

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Head to the northwest of the main church building, and when you hit the trees you should be able to see the graves of Aunt May and Uncle Ben with various flowers and a candle placed on them. As you approach, an interact marker will appear to confirm you're heading to the correct location.

How to visit Aunt May's grave as Peter in Spider-Man 2

Visiting Spider-Man 2 Aunt May's grave as Peter

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)
When you reach the correct area of the churchyard, you'll see Uncle Ben and Aunt May's graves next to each other under some trees. Approach them, and then follow the prompt by pressing Triangle to pay respects. You'll need to do this as Peter to earn the You Know What to Do Trophy, so if you're currently playing as Miles you'll need to swipe left on the touchpad or use the pause menu to open the FNSM App, then hold Square to activate the Switch to Peter option.

Note that to the west of this area is another grave you can interact with – that of Jefferson Davis, Miles' father – and although you'll receive a short cut-scene for doing so with each character, there are no other Trophies linked to this.

Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 500 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

