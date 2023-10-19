How to round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

If you're wondering how to round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2, then it's likely you've been scanning through the list of virtual silverware available and spotted the Home Run! Trophy. If you're a fan of baseball then you'll immediately understand this assignment, however you still need to know where to go in Spider-Man 2 to find the baseball field so you can carry it out. For all of the details on where to find the Big Apple Ballers Stadium and how to round the bases in Spider-Man 2, read on.

Spider-Man 2 Big Apple Ballers Stadium location

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

To find the Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2, you need to head to the Downtown Brooklyn district in the southeast corner of the New York City map. Once you're in the vicinity, aim for the C-shaped structure towards the southern tip of the island.

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

You should be able to spot the Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2 when you're close, as it's surrounded by tall floodlights and features a large diamond of green grass. To get ready to Round the Bases, head to main play area highlighted on the image above.

How to Round the Bases in Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

To Round the Bases in Spider-Man 2, you need to start on the home plate and then run the bases in order. If you're not familiar with baseball then don't worry, as I've laid out the process in the image above. From that starting position, run anticlockwise around the square passing over 1st, 2nd, and 3rd base in turn, before returning to home base. When you reach the home plate, the Home Run! Trophy should pop up, along with a victory celebration from either Peter or Miles depending on who you're currently playing as. If for some reason the award doesn't appear, then try again by following the instructions above and making sure you hit each base in the correct order.

