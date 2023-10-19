Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Science Trophy location for the Just Let Go trophy

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Science Trophy owned by Phin and Miles is tied to another trophy - specifically a PlayStation Trophy called "Just Let Go". As Miles Morales, you need to find Miles and Phin's trophy from the previous game, a little homage to a former friend - but with that being the case, where the heck is the little thing? Fortunately I scoured the city to find it myself, and I'll show you how to find Miles and Phin's Science Trophy for the Just Let Go Trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Where to find Miles and Phin's Science Trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The "Just Let Go" Science Trophy in Spider-Man 2 is found on the roof of Trinity Church in the Financial District, at the map location marked above. Just head to the back side of the central spire and use the scan function (R3) to highlight any interactable objects nearby - the trophy itself should be marked clearly and identifiably. Then just head over and interact with it for a brief cutscene where Miles pays his respects, and you should get the Just Let Go Trophy when it ends.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

If you're wondering why the Trophy is there, you actually see Miles put it there in the very last scene of the previous game, as the church is an important location for him and Phin - and of course, the Trophy from the Osborne Science Center is a sign of their friendship and what they could achieve when working together. It's pretty clear that despite some… complicated moments in their relationship, Miles is choosing to remember Phin as a friend.

