Deltarune's hardest achievement is the most Toby Fox thing ever: A secret message on PlayStation for whoever somehow dodges every trophy in the game

Undertale successor Deltarune has a little secret message for PlayStation players who manage to avoid collecting a single trophy in their playthroughs.

Via IGN, a Deltarune player on Reddit shared a screenshot of their credits scene from the game's newly released fourth chapter, apparently after playing through all four chapters and not picking up any one of the game's available trophies on PS4 and PS5, which currently are the only platforms that have Deltarune trophies.

Before I share the screen, here's a spoiler warning for anyone who hasn't played Deltarune Chapter 4: I'm going to share the full message this player received, so if you don't want to know anything going in, turn away now.

OK, are you gone yet? Cool, here it is:

"INTERESTING.

YOU FAILED

TO ACHIEVE

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ANY MARKS.

WHAT

ARE

YOU?

"(playername)"

I VERY MUCH

LOOK FORWARD

TO THE NEXT."

According to Redditor millsbuddy, who shared this genuinely impressive achievement, there are a few conditions that need to be met to receive this special text from the Voice.

First, you have to be playing on PS4 or PS5, and you have to have trophies enabled. Then, the system will check to make sure you haven't collected any of those trophies, and that you managed to complete all four of Deltarune's chapters at least once. If you meet those criteria, you should get the above message in the credits.

Deltarune's long-awaited third and fourth chapters finally launched earlier this month, and with them came the game's very first trophies, exclusive to PlayStation.

The funny thing is, looking at the list of Deltarune trophies, it actually seems like this non-trophy achievement is way harder to get than most of the trophies in the game. With trophies being awarded for basic functions like consuming items, equipping armor and weapons, and taking certain amounts of damage, it definitely seems like something you'll have to actively work toward if you want this special message, which is just very Toby Fox of him to do.

I wonder if this is what Fox was talking about when he said the new Deltarune trophies would "give rise to a pretty hard-core challenge." Sure seems like it.

Among Us devs find their shoutout in Deltarune, Toby Fox immediately responds with "removed Among Us" patch notes