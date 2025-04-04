Deltarune's new PlayStation trophies "give rise to a pretty hard-core challenge," and Toby Fox says "it may be one of the worst ideas I've ever had"

Deltarune's third and fourth chapters will finally be upon us in June, and developer Toby Fox has confirmed that with their arrival, the PS4 and PS5 versions of the RPG will be receiving trophies for fans to work towards. However, it sounds like getting them all will be no easy task, as "they give rise to a pretty hard-core challenge."

In a newsletter confirming that Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 will arrive on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Switch 2 on June 5 (making the RPG a launch game for Nintendo's new console ), Fox says that there are a few slight differences between the different platform versions of the game. While the Switch 2 version will have a "very small SPECIAL ROOM which takes advantage of using MOUSE CONTROLS ON TWO CONTROLLERS AT ONCE," PlayStation users will be able to seek out the newly added trophies, but the developer is begging us to heed his warning about the tough challenge that awaits us.

"PLEASE listen," he implores us, "I make no endorsement that you actually attempt it! Even knowing of its mere existence will only bring you frustration and anguish! Honestly, it may be one of the worst ideas I've ever had. Perhaps no one will even try. Maybe that's for the best after all... I think it will be too late for most of you anyway…"

So that's ominous. Fox hasn't given a single hint as to what he has in store for us, and I'm frankly scared to find out. I know I'm not the only one who spent far too long fighting a certain skeletal boss in Undertale in 2015, so we know that he can produce some seriously hard fights, but perhaps this is a different kind of difficult. Maybe we'll have to discover a load of invisible collectibles, or play the whole game 100 times without getting hit once. Please don't write that down, Mr. Fox.

In the same newsletter, it's confirmed that the full package of Deltarune chapters 1-4 will cost $24.99, with future chapters set to be "added as free updates." So, you'll "only have to buy the game once," and Fox says he hopes that as more chapters are finished, "you'll feel like this game was a super super super super good deal."

For more games like Deltarune, be sure to check out our roundup of the best RPGs .