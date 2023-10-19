Should you visit all Spider-Man 2 fairground rides and games?

The Spider-Man 2 fairground rides and games will become available during the A Second Chance story mission, after visiting Quentin Beck's "next generation of entertainment" at Coney Island. With that 'experience' over, you'll take control of Peter as he tours the fair with MJ and Harry, opening up lots of side activities that showcase the various controls available in Spider-Man 2. These provide a considerable distraction, but should you spend time on them or just crack on with the storyline? To help you make that decision, here's what you get if you complete all of the Optional Rides and Games at the fairground in Spider-Man 2.

Do you need to visit all Optional Rides and Games at the fairground in Spider-Man 2?

No, you don't need to visit all of the rides and games at the fairground in Spider-Man 2 in order to complete the A Second Chance story mission. However, there is a (temporary) reward if you go ahead and complete all of the Optional Rides and Games, which are as follows:

Ride the Time Twister

Play Swish Swish

Play Knock Em Down

Play Test Your Love

Ride The Flying Mantis

Ride the Octoride

Play the Hydra Head Hitter

With those completed, you can then go to the prize booth to claim your reward. You should see these being ticked off your list as you work through them, and if you're not sure where to find any then open the map for an overview of The Park at Coney Island – I've highlighted those required on the image above.

Spider-Man 2 fairground Optional Rides and Games reward

If you do complete all of the fairground Optional Rides and Games in Spider-Man 2 then go to the prize booth, you can choose your reward by cycling through different combinations of the two hats and two pairs of glasses available, giving four options in total. Peter will then continue to wear these for the remainder of the time you spend walking around The Park.

What's more, when you start fighting the Hunters trying to kidnap Tombstone at the end of this story mission, Peter will still be wearing your chosen prize! This provides a fun visual reward at the time, but once the mission is completed the prize will disappear, meaning the benefit for completing all of the Optional Rides and Games is only fleeting with no long-term effect.

