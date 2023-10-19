How to swap between Miles and Peter in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Want to know how to swap between Miles Morales and Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2? The two heroes have some different powers to play with, as Miles starts off with his Venom Blasts and Peter has his robotic arms, and only diverge from there - or maybe you just actually prefer one hero over the other and like their company more. Whichever the case, we'll explain how to swap between Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2 below - as well as which of the two heroes is more powerful.

How to swap between Miles Morales and Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image: © Sony Interactive Entertainment) To swap between Miles Morales and Peter Parker, you need to swipe left on the PS5 control trackpad to open the FNSM app, then hold the Square button to switch between them, at which point there'll be a brief transition and you'll take over the other hero.

It's important to know that there's a couple of limitations to this - you can't do it during missions, which always have a specific Spidey in mind for its sequences, or even during post-mission dialogue over the phone, though it shouldn't take long for that to be over. Still, while exploring the open world, you should have general free reign to alternate between the two.

Is Peter Parker or Miles Morales better in Spider-Man 2?

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

If you're wondering which of the two Spider-Men are more powerful, Miles Morales or Peter Parker, it's a hard choice - they're very close in power level, but I'd say after having played with them both to the point where I've completed every element of the game, that Miles is slightly better suited to stealth, and Peter better suited to combat. Miles' invisibility is an obvious advantage for sneaking, while Peter's abilities - and especially the ultimate Symbiote Surge - are more powerful directly against foes, though there's very little in it.

