How to swap between Miles and Peter in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

By Joel Franey
published

Want to switch which Spider-Man you're playing as? Here's how - and which is better.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swap between Miles and Peter
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Want to know how to swap between Miles Morales and Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2? The two heroes have some different powers to play with, as Miles starts off with his Venom Blasts and Peter has his robotic arms, and only diverge from there - or maybe you just actually prefer one hero over the other and like their company more. Whichever the case, we'll explain how to swap between Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2 below - as well as which of the two heroes is more powerful.

How to swap between Miles Morales and Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

(Image: © Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To swap between Miles Morales and Peter Parker, you need to swipe left on the PS5 control trackpad to open the FNSM app, then hold the Square button to switch between them, at which point there'll be a brief transition and you'll take over the other hero.

It's important to know that there's a couple of limitations to this - you can't do it during missions, which always have a specific Spidey in mind for its sequences, or even during post-mission dialogue over the phone, though it shouldn't take long for that to be over. Still, while exploring the open world, you should have general free reign to alternate between the two.

Is Peter Parker or Miles Morales better in Spider-Man 2?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swap between Miles and Peter

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)
More Spider-Man 2 guides

All Spider-Man 2 suits
Spider-Man 2 length
Spider-Man 2 new game plus
Spider-Man 2 Performance and Fidelity mode 

If you're wondering which of the two Spider-Men are more powerful, Miles Morales or Peter Parker, it's a hard choice - they're very close in power level, but I'd say after having played with them both to the point where I've completed every element of the game, that Miles is slightly better suited to stealth, and Peter better suited to combat. Miles' invisibility is an obvious advantage for sneaking, while Peter's abilities - and especially the ultimate Symbiote Surge - are more powerful directly against foes, though there's very little in it.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments