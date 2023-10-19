Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Performance or Fidelity mode and VRR explained

If you're wondering what's best from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Performance or Fidelity mode then don't worry too much. While there are a few differences the changes are surprisingly minor and I've struggled to really see a difference between the two without really looking hard at Spider-Man 2. If you're not sure, or can't tell what's changing , then here's what's going on with Performance or Fidelity mode in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as well as what you'll get from the VRR mode if you can use it.

What does Performance or Fidelity mode mean in Spider-Man 2?

Image credit: Insomniac

When you first start Spider-Man 2 you'll get to choose between Performance or Fidelity mode. However, because you won't have played a second at this point it's easy to not really know what the differences promised are, or how they affect the game.

Here's a quick look at how Performance or Fidelity mode change Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 Fidelity mode

Targets 30 fps

All ray tracing features on, including reflections, water, and window interiors

All graphics options set to maximum including pedestrian and traffic density, and hair detail

Essentially Fidelity mode offers the best image quality and resolution at the expense of a higher frame rate. Ray tracing extends much further into the world and you can see windows reflecting from miles away. The 'targets 30 fps' is interesting because it doesn't say 'locked' or 'limited' and I really didn't notice a huge difference between this and Performance mode.

Spider-Man 2 Performance mode

Targets 60 fps

Simplified ray tracing

Lowered pedestrian and traffic density

Hair detail is simplified

Performance mode basically trims back a few features in order to target 60 fps. Specifically simplifying ray tracing, lowering the density of people and cars on screen, and simplifying hair. So ray tracing reflections are very slightly lower res and over long distances windows stop reflecting completely, as well as some less obviously reflective surfaces close up. That said, you have to really go looking for the differences.

What's better out of Spider-Man 2 Performance or Fidelity mode?

Spider-Man 2 Performance mode

Spider-Man 2 Fidelity mode



If you enlarge the image above and look between the Performance and Fidelity options you'll see the buildings in the distance don't have ray traced reflections in Performance mode. Obviously that frees up some processing for the increased frame rate but in a way you'll rarely notice.

If you enlarge the images below you can see the Performance mode reflections are slightly blurrier than the Fidelity mode ones. It's clearest on the two antenna towers on the left hand side. Again it's the kind of difference you'll barely notice moment to moment.

Spider-Man 2 Performance mode
Spider-Man 2 Fidelity mode

More noticeably you will see fewer people and traffic on the streets but, again, the difference is only really noticeable if when you do a side by side comparison (you can see it in the main lamp post image at the top of this story).

So, honestly, it's kind of up to you and how you feel about frame rates and perfection. I suspect Performance's 'targeting 60' is probably more than adequate given how little you're really losing to get those extra frames and that's what matters to you. But if just knowing it's not as completely pretty as it could be is enough to spoil things for you, then choose Fidelity. While that claims to 'target 30' it feels higher to me and I rarely felt a huge change switching between the two.

What is Spider-Man 2 VRR mode

VRR or Variable Refresh Rate in Spider-Man 2 is only accessible if you have a HDMI 2.1 VRR compatible TV or monitor. If you don't know what that is, you almost certainly can't access it. To check, head into your PS5 settings, go to Settings > Screen and Video, and then Video Output. You'll see a VRR option you can toggle between Off and Automatic. If you can use the mode you'll be able to turn this on, otherwise you'll get the message that your 'TV doesn't support VRR'.

If you can use VRR then it will dynamically sync your display refresh rate to whatever your PS5 is outputting. This will give you a better overall appearance by smoothing out frame rates, reducing tearing and so on. It also helps reduce input lag.

In terms of specifics for Spider-Man 2 there are two VRR options:

Smoothed will maintain resolution and target a steady framerate.

Uncapped uses lower resolutions to target higher, and more variable frame rates.

And that's all of the graphical modes for Spider-Man 2 covered. Realistically, go for what feels or looks best for you. I've not really noticed a big enough difference for me to really say one is better, so I prefer Fidelity for the best possible looking game. But if you really want a slightly better frame rate you won't miss much by switching to Performance mode, so you do you.

