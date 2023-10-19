Can you get the Venom Symbiote Powers back in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Can you get the Symbiote powers back in Marvel's Spider-Man 2? You'll gain the Venom Symbiote and the Black Suit - along with all the powers and abilities that implies - after a specific point in the main campaign, but if you know anything about symbiote infection and Spider-Man in the comics, you know that this cannot be a permanent change. So if you've reached the point where you've lost the black suit and all those sticky, fun superpowers, here's what you need to do to get the venom symbiote back in Spider-Man 2.

Warning: some spoilers ahead for the plot of Spider-Man 2.

Can you get the Venom Symbiote and Black Suit back in Spider-Man 2?

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Yes, you can get the Black Suit and the Symbiote Powers back in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 after losing them - but it's not for a while, and they don't come as a package. We'll explain with the absolute minimum amount of spoilers, but you can't discuss this without at least a few bits of info about what's to come.

Symbiote Powers: All the powers, skills and abilities associated with the Symbiote will be accessible and unlocked if you progress with the story far enough - specifically to the store mission "Set Things Right". You won't get the black suit back at this point, but you will have all the effects of it.

Black Suit/Venom Symbiote: Once you complete the main campaign, you'll be able to reequip the cosmetic aspect of both the Black Suit, and the more monstrous-looking Symbiote Suit, at any point, now simply part of the path to collecting all Spider-Man 2 suits. These aren't tied to any abilities at this point, so feel free to equip or de-equip them whenever you want.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission