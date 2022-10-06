Razer Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse and Mouse Dock Pro review: "I highly recommend this mouse to anyone"

This is a perfect option for anyone looking for the best wireless gaming mouse on the market right now

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is the wireless edition of our best gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk V3. The features of the mouse come in pretty identical, however, the new ones introduced make this pointer feel entirely brand new. This honestly stacks up so well, I would consider it the best wireless gaming mouse. I tested it alongside the Mouse Dock Pro, which allows you to wirelessly charge the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro.

The mouse itself comes in at a pricey $159.99 / £159.99 and the dock at $79.99 / £79.99. However, you can pick up a bundle that contains both for just $207.99 / £207.99.

Today's best Razer Basilisk V3 Pro deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro vs Standard Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless

112 grams

11 programmable buttons

Up to 30,000 DPI Razer Basilisk V3 Wired

104 grams

10 programmable buttons

Up to 26,000 DPI

Design

(Image credit: Future)

The design of the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and the Mouse Dock Pro are both very sleek and simple yet still aesthetically pleasing. The all-black design means they easily fit into any setup.

They both feature beautiful RGB which is fully customizable with the Razer Synapse software. You'll find that they have the same underglow which was featured on the original Razer Basilisk V3. This makes it feel like the devices are literally hovering on your desk which is awesome.

The actual shape of the mouse follows the same standard Basilisk right-handed lopsided design with buttons around the thumb indent for easy access. It was created with ergonomics in mind making it exceptionally comfortable to hold and use even for long periods of time. You also don't get any thumb strain when repeatedly using the buttons on the side.

One major downside of the design of this mouse is by far how heavy it is. It is the heaviest mouse I have ever used, and I can certainly tell. It comes in at a hefty 112g. For comparison, the Razer Basilisk V3 is 104g and the Razer Basilisk V2 is only 92g which really highlights how chunky this device is.

(Image credit: Future)

Features

(Image credit: Future)

The wireless capabilities on the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro are insane, with more connectivity options than ever before. Of course, you can go standard USB-C wired connection, which is the same cable that the mouse uses to charge and is used to power the Mouse Dock Pro. However, you can also connect with Bluetooth, and a 2.4GHZ Razer Hyperspeed dongle. But if you don't have a spare USB slot after plugging your dock in, then fear not, because you can also connect to the dock itself through 2.4GHZ and get all of the benefits of Hyperspeed. This is the option I defaulted with because as a streamer, I just don't have enough USB slots to plug everything in.

The wireless charging that the dock provides is amazing. Rather than having to plug the mouse in when it dies or fiddle with connecting the mouse to a certain point of the dock as you have to do with the Razer Ultimate series, it just connects with magnets as soon as you place it on.

(Image credit: Future)

You also get 11 programmable buttons which you can adjust in the Razer Synapse. You can also save up to five profiles on the mouse's onboard memory so you have them whenever you need to use your pointer. You can switch between these with a button on the base of the mouse.

The DPI of the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro can be adjusted all the way up to 30,000 which is the highest sensitivity of any mouse designed by Razer. Although you likely will never need to go this high, the option is there if it's required.

One of my favorite parts of this mouse is the smart scroll wheel, which allows you to swap between infinite scroll and regular with the push of a button. I spend a lot of my work day scrolling through long documents and emails, so this is super helpful. You can also turn on a feature that auto-detects if you're scrolling for long periods of time and makes the switch for you.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

I have absolutely loved using this mouse and I am now using it as my main pointer permanently. Using a wireless mouse after using a wired one for so long certainly feels like a pleasant change and there was no noticeable difference in input speed at all.

It felt so comfortable to hold, I was able to use it all day while working and then continue gaming well into the night without feeling any strain. On some devices I can start to feel cramping in my thumb if I overuse the buttons on the side, however, I didn't find this happening with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro at all.

However, one downside to this mouse was the weight, however, this didn't prove an issue for me as I'm not a pro-FPS player. It was noticeably heavier than my previous mouse, which was a lightweight edition, but it didn't affect me in usage or gameplay at all.

(Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and the Mouse Dock Pro?

I would highly recommend this mouse to anyone who is on the hunt for a wireless mouse. It makes a great addition to any set up and presents some amazing features. I would also recommend the Mouse Dock Pro if you are picking up this pointer as it really expands the capabilities of the mouse.

If you're looking for an extremely lightweight mouse for pro level first person shooters however, this might not be the right option for you. Anyone else would greatly benefit from having

Today's best Razer Basilisk V3 Pro deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

How we tested the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and the Mouse Dock Pro

I tested the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and the Mouse Dock Pro by replacing my current mouse for three weeks. I used it for both gaming and work from home purposes and ensured to test all of the features made available on both devices to make sure they worked as intended.

I played a wide range of games, from FPS to MOBA right down to your standard card game to see how I was able to use the mouse to my advantage in each game. I made to test the battery life, different connectivity options and even used connectivity through the mouse dock to see if there was a difference.

I tried out multiple RGB options made available so I could see how the Razer software held up too.

For more information on how we test all the tech that appears on GamesRadar+, check out our full Hardware Policy.

You can also check out our guides on best mouse pad for gaming, best gaming PC and best gaming laptop to ensure your setup is the best it can be.