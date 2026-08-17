Two new Discworld board games are on the way, and one of them adapts fan-favorite Blue Moon City

Two new Discworld board games are inbound, and one of them gives a fan-favorite a Terry Pratchett-inspired makeover.
Revealed by developer Modiphius Entertainment (which is also responsible for the Discworld TTRPG), 'Kill Sam Vimes' and 'Readers Digested' allow players to mess with some of the setting's most beloved characters. While the first sees you attempting to outscore your rivals and murder the eponymous City Watch Commander, the second reimagines award-nominee Blue Moon City by legendary designer Reiner Knizia. Both Discworld board games will be available to pre-order soon.
Originally released in 2006, Blue Moon City sees you rebuilding a destroyed fantasy metropolis and was a nominee for numerous honors when it first launched - including the coveted Spiel des Jahres, which is arguably the industry's most prestigious award. Readers Digest is a licenced reworking of the idea that shifts the action to Ankh-Morpork's Unseen University. Players work as assistant librarians to restore order during chaotic reading week, and they've got to escort students to the exam hall. It's made for two to four players and will take approximately an hour per match.
Meanwhile, Kill Sam Vimes is a competitive strategy game for two to six players where you work as a trainee assassin to outsmart both Vimes' traps and your opponents.
Knizia is something of a legend amongst the tabletop community with plenty of awards to his name (one of his most recent projects was the excellent Hobbit: There and Back Again roll and write game, which you can find for just under $40 at Amazon), so the fact that Readers Digested adapts his work is enough to put it on the radar so far as I'm concerned. If you missed the original Blue Moon City, this is also an opportunity to try a game that is still warmly received amongst the community 20 years after it first hit shelves.
It's unclear when the two Discworld board games will release, but they'll be up for pre-order via Modiphius from August 20, 2026.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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