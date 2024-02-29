Exclusive: Discworld TTRPG in the works by studio behind Fallout wargames

GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal that Modiphius, the studio responsible for tabletop adaptations of Star Trek, Fallout, and more, is working on a Discworld TTRPG.

Having secured the rights to the beloved series with an agreement from the late author Sir Terry Pratchett's estate, Modiphius is already at work on a Discworld roleplaying game "around the city of Ankh-Morpork and the wider Disc." This will hit Kickstarter later in the year.

Dubbed 'Terry Pratchett's Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork,' it's the first tabletop RPG to use that setting in almost 30 years. (To be precise, Discworld's last pen-and-paper outing was in 1998.) While it's unclear whether this version will use a new system or utilize one from the best tabletop RPGs, Modiphius promises "to publish tabletop games that honor the humor, satire, and darkly entertaining fantasy series."

(Image credit: Modiphius)

On behalf of the Pratchett Estate, Rob Wilkins (who was Pratchett's business manager and longtime friend), says that "Terry had a lifelong affection with roleplaying games and it’s an entirely logical path along which you can follow his career from Dungeon Master to him becoming one of our most celebrated and beloved fantasy authors of all time. We are delighted to be partnering with Modiphius. We love their work and we love their ethos and we entirely trust them to get things right."

Meanwhile, Modiphius founder and chief creative officer Chris Birch says "I’m sure many of us have Terry’s unique world in our mind's eye when we’re roleplaying. Ankh-Morpork has had such a special place in the community and is full of so much character it was a great place to begin our journeys on the Disc."

Before now, Modiphius has produced and continues to make many well-received adaptations of beloved universes. Alongside Conan the Barbarian and a Fallout TTRPG (not to mention a Fallout wargame I can't wait to play), it was also behind The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms a few years ago.

You can expect to see Terry Pratchett's Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork on Kickstarter in late 2024. Until then, Modiphius is reaching out to fans "for input into the games they will develop" via a survey.

