Kratos actor Christopher Judge clarifies he doesn't want to join the God of War TV show because he's "old as balls," but wants game devs to "get the love and respect they deserve"

Christopher Judge, one of the most recognisable and iconic voices in video games, has clarified some recent comments he made on the God of War TV show. Although Ryan Hurst has had to abdicate the lead role, the voice of Kratos wasn't throwing in his hat to take Hurst's place, despite initial impressions.
While attending FanExpo Boston, Judge commented on what he believes is a common problem across video game adaptations. "You have this pre-existing, successful property, and the first thing you do is not hire anyone associated with it," he said.
"I have no idea why you don't take that cast, those writers, especially when you are going to do episodes that are shot-for-shot remakes of the game," he added, referencing The Last of Us. Once these quotes start travelling the internet, it was pointed out that it could be read as him vying for playing Kratos, since Hurst bowed out due to an injury.
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Judge, a television veteran who had a starring role in Stargate SG-1 for years, has since clarified he isn't campaigning for the part, because, for one reason, he's probably a bit too old. "As my kids tell me I'm old as balls," he says on Twitter.
"I truly hope they find someone as great as Ryan," he adds. "I was talking more about our writers and devs. I really want them to get the love and respect they deserve. I hope that for all writers and developers of the games that we love."
He then gives a nod to Stargate as an example of "the best" writers in television and film. His broader point stands. If you look at Fallout, or Castlevania, or Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, or The Witcher, there aren't many people who were involved in the games on the production staff.
Neil Druckmann has contributed quite heavily to HBO's The Last of Us, but he's much more of an exception. It's a shame, because narrative designers seem like an untapped resource for translating a game's universe to another medium, but then, their expertise is in one area and not necessarily the other.
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In any case, I hope we see Judge make a cameo in Amazon's God of War. And wherever he appears, we get a nice loud "Boy," for good measure.
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