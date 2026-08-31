PlayStation announces State of Play for this week featuring "an extended look" at Final Fantasy 7 Revelation

A new PlayStation State of Play is airing this week, it's been confirmed, and there's some great news for fans eager to see more of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, because that's exactly what you're getting.
In a PlayStation Blog post shared today, it's revealed that State of Play will return this Thursday, September 3, at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST. From this, we can expect "updates and announcements from PlayStation Studios and our third-party partners, concluding with an extended look at the vast world of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation from our friends at Square Enix."
After that, we can get ready for a State of Play Japan stream, with "deep dives into upcoming games from game studios in Japan and Asia, including new gameplay, announcements, and more."
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It's not been stated how long we can expect these broadcasts to be, although I'm curious about their timing – they're taking place much sooner in the day for those in the US and Europe than State of Play streams usually do (not that I'm complaining, as a UK dweller).
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation being the headliner is no huge surprise either, given that it's set to launch at some point early next year. Otherwise, we've been given no massive indication what games could be set to make appearances – Marvel's Wolverine wouldn't be too surprising given that it's set to launch on September 15, but I'm curious if we could see anything of Naughty Dog's mysterious Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as we approach two years since its reveal at the 2024 Game Awards.
For now, we'll just have to be patient – there's not long to wait.
Be sure to check out our list of upcoming PS5 games to see what else is on the horizon.
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