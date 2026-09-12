BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony: How to watch, start time, and what to expect

BlizzCon 2026 is due to go live on September 12, 2026. The event returns after two years of inactivity, with Blizzard Entertainment back and ready to reveal what's going on in the worlds of Diablo, Overwatch, StarCraft, and Warcraft. BlizzCon 2026 is going to be an opportunity to receive big reveals, hear from the creators, and see what Blizzard communities and competitive players have been up to.
While BlizzCon 2026 is held in-person in Anaheim, California, between September 12 and September 13, if you aren't able to reach the event you needn't worry – the big showcase moments are hosted live online too, meaning you can watch BlizzCon 2026 from the comfort of your home.
I'm going to cover where to watch BlizzCon 2026 this weekend, what time to watch BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony, and give you a sense of what to expect.
BlizzCon 2026 is going to be livestreamed for free for everybody. You don't need a Battle.net account or any specific subscription to access the BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony or any of the key Diablo, Overwatch, and Warcraft panels happening across the weekend.
You can watch BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony and any main stage activations on the official Blizzard YouTube and Twitch channels.
The BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony is the event you don't want to miss. It's set to run for 75 minutes on September 12. Below you'll find the BlizzCon 2026 start times in your local region timezone.
13:30 EDT
10:30 PDT
18:30 BST
19:30 CEST
What to expect from BlizzCon 2026?
Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+
Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+
Josh West
Josh is the Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+ and has been covering Blizzard games for almost 20 years (and playing them for even longer). He last attended BlizzCon in 2023, and credits escaping the vortex that is WoW with the reason that he has any spare time at all.
"Blizzard Entertainment deciding to bring back BlizzCon for 2026 is a big deal. This is a massive (and costly) event for the publisher, encompassing in-person activations, online panels, and in-game activities. It's a rare time where all of the Blizzard universes collide, and where the biggest creators at the company show what they've been working on behind-the-scenes for the first time.
When I attended BlizzCon in 2023, Blizzard used it as an opportunity to reveal three new World of Warcraft expansions (the Worldsoul Saga), it announced that the Cataclysm Expansion was coming to World of Warcraft Classic, dazzled with the first Diablo 4 campaign expansion, showcased a new Overwatch hero, and plenty more besides. That should give you some indication of what to expect.
Moving into pure speculation territory here for BlizzCon 2026. I would expect Blizzard to take some time to detail the next major patch for World of Warcraft: Midnight (including details of how the housing system is evolving) and put the first details out there for World of Warcraft: The Last Titan. There are rumors flying that StarCraft will get a new title, one that's unlikely to be playing in the RTS space, and that there will be some sort of developments around Diablo. We'll know for sure soon enough!"
Join us later today where we'll be covering BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony live, and bringing you updates from the convention.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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